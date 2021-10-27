Kelley claims that when he toured Presbyterian’s campus as part of his interview, guides drove him past the revivalist Neville Hall, the pillars of Alumni Green, the just-renovated Bailey Memorial Stadium. They skipped the decrepit athletics offices. But he is 52 now and had calculated the odds of the window closing on his chance to leap to a higher level of football. So he shrugged off the facilities, as did he the pay cut he says he took to leave Pulaski, and moved in May to begin making the place his own. In one corner of this subterranean bunker is a signed portrait of Donald Trump that, in gold sharpie, congratulates Kelley on his 200th career win. In another are framed pages from a 2009 issue of Time magazine, which named Kelley’s spread offense an invention of the year.