“Probably. Yeah, I think that there should be,” Davis said Wednesday in the lobby of a New York hotel after the conclusion of the two-day league meetings. “Especially with some of the things that were charged. Yeah, I believe so. I think people deserve it, especially the people there were ‘victims.’”
Davis is the first NFL owner to publicly push for written findings from the investigation conducted by Washington, D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson.
In July, the league fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and revealed a list of recommendations Wilkinson provided to the team to improve its workplace culture, many of which the team had already begun to implement since The Washington Post reported multiple instances of sexual misconduct and harassment from male former employees of the team.
But the league said it received an oral report from Wilkinson, and no written account of her findings, to protect the anonymity of some of the people who came forward during the investigation.
Some of the documents reviewed as part of the investigation into Washington, however, were later leaked, including emails sent from former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden that were sent over a span of approximately seven years beginning in 2011 while Gruden worked for ESPN. The emails, addressed to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and others, included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.
Reports of the emails were published Oct. 11 and Gruden resigned from the Raiders later that day.
“I don’t want to get into all of it, but the Raiders have always stood for diversity, inclusion and social justice. It’s in our DNA,” Davis said Wednesday. “The emails Jon sent didn’t reflect that. I’ve never seen Jon exhibit any of those things in practice with the Raiders. But he’s no longer coach of the Raiders. It was something that had to be done.”
Davis told reporters that he was disappointed by the “timing” of it all. The Raiders, he said, only became aware of the emails when the Wall Street Journal reached out to the team with “a rumor” on Oct. 7. The newspaper published its story the following day.
“Well, the fact that [the league] may have known about it a couple of months beforehand and didn’t let us know about that. We weren’t informed until, I guess it was that Thursday [Oct. 7], and we heard it from the Wall Street Journal initially,” Davis said. “It was a rumor and they didn’t give us the emails, at that time the Wall Street Journal wouldn’t. We spoke to the league later on that afternoon. By Friday they started to give us all the information, spoke to the commissioner and those things. I believe if we had gotten the information in the summer, when they learned about it, it would’ve been a lot easier for everybody involved.”
In explaining why the NFL would not release a written report, Goodell said Tuesday that the league believes it is necessary to protect witnesses who sought “security and privacy and anonymity” to participate in Wilkinson’s investigation.
“That not only affects the investigation that you’re going through,” Goodell said. “But it affects future investigations and the credibility of that. So when you make a promise to protect the anonymity to make sure that we get the right information, you need to stand by that. And so we’re very conscious of making sure that we’re protecting those that came forward. They were incredibly brave, incredibly open, and we respect the pain that they probably went through all over again to come forward.”
Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys for 40 former Washington team employees, responded to Goodell’s comments by sending him a letter, they announced in a release Wednesday, pushing back against what they described as “inaccurate claims.”
“You have chosen to hide behind the 'incredibly brave’ women and men who came forward to try to justify your decision to protect the WFT and Dan Snyder from whatever is contained in those findings,” they wrote in the letter. “You have misrepresented the wishes of our clients, and likely those of the other women and men who came forward, to justify your decision to bury what we know would be a damning report, having sat through dozens of interviews. Our clients came forward with details of the harassment and abuse that they suffered with the reasonable expectation that they and the public would be provided with the findings of the 10-month-long investigation.”