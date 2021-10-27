It was his second goal of the season, matching his total from his first 141 games with the Capitals. Jensen, 31, has been one of team’s best players on a defense that began the season with its fair share of question marks.
Jensen blossomed last season while paired with Zdeno Chara. They complemented each other well; Chara’s leadership and mentorship aided Jensen, who was still trying to find his game. It was unclear who Jensen’s new defensive partner would be after Chara left to join the New York Islanders — and it wasn’t certain Jensen could continue to play well after a strong second half last season.
But to start this season, Jensen has flashed his strengths. He had a rating of plus-2 in Monday’s back-and-forth affair, and he is averaging 20:04 of ice time, up from 17:36 over the previous two seasons.
“In my mind, it doesn’t really feel like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m doing the same as I was at the end of the season.’ It was more just a mentality of making sure I’m coming into the season and having the highest amount of effort I possibly could each game,” Jensen said last week. “That’s my main focus right now: Go as hard as I can each shift.”
Jensen’s new running mate on defense is Dmitry Orlov. They have combined for seven points in six games; Jensen has those two goals and an assist, and Orlov scored at New Jersey on Thursday and has three assists.
Jensen pointed out that Chara’s and Orlov’s playing styles are vastly different, but the latter’s ability to get the puck in the corner and use his strong skating to get it out of the defensive zone is one of his best assets. Both are physical, which often means the Capitals spend less time in the defensive zone and have more opportunities on the other end.
Jensen said he is focused on his timing and not giving up odd-man rushes and breakaways. He’s also trying to join the rush as often as possible.
“Anytime you’re playing offense it means you’re not playing defense, and that’s great in everyone’s book,” Jensen said. “I think all our [defensemen] are really great at picking our spots and adding offense to our team, which helps our forwards a lot, opens things up and helps them make plays.”
Jensen’s first goal came on a three-on-one rush with Orlov and Alex Ovechkin in an Oct. 19 win over Colorado. Orlov passed the puck to Jensen on the right side, and Jensen looked off the Capitals’ captain and scored himself. He joked afterward that he needs to take advantage of every scoring chance he gets.
He also had a slick goal in the season opener, but the play was deemed offside upon review. Jensen said that goal, while probably his best with the Capitals, was not the best of his career. That honor goes to a breakaway tally against Pittsburgh from 2017, when he was with Detroit.
“Yeah, I don’t get a lot of goals,” he quipped. “We won. That is more important. I’m not chasing any records.”
No punishment for Ovechkin
Ovechkin will not receive supplemental discipline from the NHL for his hit on the Senators’ Nick Paul in the second period Monday. No penalty was called on the play.
Ovechkin scored two goals in Ottawa, his sixth and seventh of the season. With 737 career goals, he is four shy of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list.