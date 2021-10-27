“They both said, ‘I won?’ ” River Hill Coach Matt Graves said. “Almost like they were surprised.”
Siriboury had the best round of the week Wednesday: He shot a 3-under-par 68 to finish at 4 under for the tournament, three strokes ahead of Dulaney’s Nick Charlow.
Yeung’s victory was a bit more dramatic. She entered Wednesday with the lead but shot a 4-over 75 in her final round, clinching the title with a 25-foot birdie putt on her last hole.
On a windy day in College Park, Yeung had not birdied any of her first 17 holes before she reached the 494-yard, par-5 ninth. Moments later, she overheard bystanders saying she had won.
“Being able to play my own game and not worry about other people’s scores really helped my mind-set,” Yeung said.
Added Graves: “Her not knowing might have been a good thing, because that did not look like a very easy putt to make.”
Siriboury seemed to be the only golfer not affected by the wind: He went the first 17 holes without a bogey. He birdied the ninth, 14th, 16th and 17th to run away with the title.
“I was in full control over my swing and able to play smoothly throughout the whole day,” Siriboury said. “I was really comfortable with myself.”
Graves said he wasn’t surprised by his players’ poise. In fact, he said he wouldn’t want to play poker against them — because they act the same way no matter what happens.
Urbana won the team title, three shots ahead of Churchill and four ahead of River Hill.
Cong, Poolesville win 2A/1A titles
Poolesville sophomore Olivia Cong was as steady as could be, shooting a 72 in both rounds to win the girls’ and overall 2A/1A titles. With Cong leading the way, Poolesville took the team championship, too.
Cong started on the 10th hole Tuesday and shot 4 under on her first nine holes before finishing at 1 over. She entered Wednesday tied for the lead with Oakdale’s Elizabeth Tucci but won the girls’ title by four strokes.
