But she was persuaded to have a procedure done immediately and, as a single mother, to take care of herself. “They kind of gave me the timeline and said they could get it done right away and have me home by Friday,” she said, growing emotional. “So I was like: ‘Two [more] days and then I’ll be home. It’s important now that I be healthy.’ So I FaceTimed with Jaxon, but still it was our first time away from each other, and he didn’t know what was going on. I’m so happy to be here.”