Just 20 minutes later Tuesday night, Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton hurled a curveball that froze Houston second baseman José Altuve, a strikeout. And here was Morton, unstable on his right leg, limping off the mound, not a single thought that he could remain in the game. The reason: broken fibula.
That was it: two starting pitchers, 4⅓ innings completed, 96 pitches thrown.
Swing open that bullpen gate, boys. And keep ’em coming.
That baseball is unrecognizable to the Steve Carltons, Nolan Ryans and Jim Palmers of the world is not breaking news, but it is a defining characteristic. The starters who exited early from the Braves’ series-opening 6-2 victory did so for traditional reasons: poor performance by Valdez, injury to Morton. But the trend, by now, is both well-established and far from a small sample: Starters do less. Relievers do more. The game is tilted off its axis. And who knows when — or if — it will tilt back?
Consider that the last two teams standing arrived at this World Series not because their starters routinely pitched effectively deep into games but because the expectations are so low from the first pitch that a five-inning effort can seem solid, a seven-inning stint monstrous, an eight-inning outing superhuman. That’s what Valdez delivered in his most recent start, a series-changing victory over Boston in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.
That’s an absolute outlier. Only one other pitcher this entire postseason — San Francisco’s Logan Webb — so much as saw the eighth inning. Only two others — Webb in his second National League Division Series outing and Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers — completed seven. The Astros and Braves have each played 11 games in this postseason. Atlanta’s starters average 4.21 innings — recording less than an out in the fifth. Houston’s rotation manages 3.64 innings — or essentially two outs in the fourth.
As franchises, they aren’t anomalies. They’re more the norm. Of the eight teams that reached the division series, only two — Milwaukee and San Francisco — got more outs from their starters than their relievers. Is it a coincidence that neither of those teams advanced beyond that round? Probably. But this is a phenomenon that’s strangling the game.
There is, of course, a reason behind it. The prevailing notion in baseball — backed up, in most cases, by the numbers — is that pitchers are at a distinct disadvantage when they start to go through a lineup for the third time. Take Morton as an example: In 33 starts for Atlanta during the regular season, hitters had a .497 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against him their first time up, a .624 OPS the second time and a .698 OPS the third time. A sign of both his age and the times: Morton never faced a hitter four times in a single night and completed seven innings six times.
And he’s actually a starter. That teams use relievers as “openers” isn’t exactly a new concept, but it affects the way we process the discussion about the game. Looking up who pitches on a given night should not only matter but should give you a feel for how the game will play out. When the answer is, say, the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom, it’s obvious in one way: power pitching, base runners at a premium, strikeouts by the bushel. When the answer is, say, the Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks, it’s the opposite: finesse, soft contact, a different but distinct style.
But something is lost when the answer to “Who’s pitching?” is “Everybody!”
So here we have this postseason, in which there have now been 64 games. Thirty-eight times, the starter didn’t complete five innings — sometimes by design, sometimes by circumstance, sometimes by performance. Thirty times, the starter didn’t complete four innings. Twenty-one times — almost a third — the starter didn’t get the measly nine outs it takes to complete three innings.
That puts an inordinate amount of pressure on managers and bullpens. It alters the flow of a series, because sometimes the flood of relievers includes a normal starter — whether it works or not.
There are examples all over the place. Boston Manager Alex Cora used his best starter, Nathan Eovaldi, in the ninth inning of a tie game of the ALCS; Eovaldi gave up four runs, and the Red Sox lost. Three days later, Eovaldi lasted only one out into the fifth before Cora yanked him. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts used lefty Julio Urías in the eighth inning of a one-run Game 2 of the NLCS; Urias coughed up the lead. Three days later, Urias gave up five runs in five innings.
Somebody such as Astros Manager Dusty Baker — who played in his first major league game 53 years ago and managed his first major league game 28 years ago — must have an opinion on this.
“I think the circumstances have changed more than I’ve changed,” Baker said. “The use of pitchers and the short hook and the more importance of the bullpen now than it was 20 years ago …”
Baker has a perfect example from his long, accomplished, colorful past: Game 6 of the 2002 World Series. In a game that could have clinched a championship, his San Francisco Giants held a 5-0 lead over the Anaheim Angels. Right-hander Russ Ortiz was cruising, having allowed just two hits and two walks, surviving a sixth inning in which he faced the top three hitters in Anaheim’s lineup for a third time — before such a phenomenon had been analyzed.
In the seventh, Ortiz got a groundout, then he allowed back-to-back singles to Troy Glaus and Brad Fullmer. Here came Baker, first to get the ball from Ortiz — and then hand him the ball back as a keepsake.
“I was blasted for taking Russ Ortiz out [19] years ago,” Baker said. “But nowadays, I’d have been blasted for not taking him out.”
He’s right, though it’s worth pointing out the most egregious example of Preemptive Starter Removal Theater came in the final game of the 2020 season, the Dodgers’ victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 of the World Series. Rays starter Blake Snell gave up two hits. He struck out nine. But he faced 18 hitters — exactly twice through the lineup — so here came Rays Manager Kevin Cash. It didn’t work. Reliever Nick Anderson gave up the double and wild pitch that flipped the game — and clinched the series for Los Angeles.
It’s worth noting that on that night a year ago, the Dodgers used an opener — Tony Gonsolin. Of the seven pitchers they used in that game, the man who recorded the most outs — seven — was Urías, who closed.
That is where we are: Sometimes the strategy to win on a given night doesn’t match up with the best way to build up a matchup. Game 2 on Wednesday night pits José Urquidy for Houston against Max Fried for Atlanta. Who knows what that means — or how long they’ll last?