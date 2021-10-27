The World Series continues Wednesday night, as the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet for Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves won Game 1 on Tuesday behind home runs from Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall and dominant relief pitching. Starter Charlie Morton suffered a fractured right fibula and exited in the third inning.

Atlanta will send lefty Max Fried to the mound in Game 2. The 27-year-old is coming off a rough outing in his last appearance, an 11-2 loss in Game 5 of the NLCS, but he allowed only two runs over 12 innings in his two other starts this postseason.

The Astros, who fell to 0-4 in World Series Game 1s, have now lost five consecutive World Series games at home. Houston will look to salvage a split before the series heads to Atlanta with right-hander José Urquidy on the mound in Game 2.

Urquidy allowed five earned runs and didn’t make it out of the second inning in his only other start during these playoffs, Game 3 of the ALCS, but he has big-game experience and pitched five scoreless innings in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series. Houston will need more offensively from José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, who combined to go 0 for 12 with six strikeouts in Game 1.

What to know about Game 2 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Braves vs. Astros (Atlanta leads the series, 1-0).
  • Starting pitchers: Max Fried vs. José Urquidy.
  • Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston.
  • First pitch: 8:09 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.