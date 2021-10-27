Atlanta will send lefty Max Fried to the mound in Game 2. The 27-year-old is coming off a rough outing in his last appearance, an 11-2 loss in Game 5 of the NLCS, but he allowed only two runs over 12 innings in his two other starts this postseason.
The Astros, who fell to 0-4 in World Series Game 1s, have now lost five consecutive World Series games at home. Houston will look to salvage a split before the series heads to Atlanta with right-hander José Urquidy on the mound in Game 2.
Urquidy allowed five earned runs and didn’t make it out of the second inning in his only other start during these playoffs, Game 3 of the ALCS, but he has big-game experience and pitched five scoreless innings in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series. Houston will need more offensively from José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, who combined to go 0 for 12 with six strikeouts in Game 1.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 2 of the World Series
Game 2 lineups feature few changesReturn to menu
With the Astros starting right-hander José Urquidy, Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler, who led off Game 1 with a home run, will swap places in the lineup with left fielder Eddie Rosario, who went 2 for 5 while hitting fifth Tuesday. Left-handed slugger Joc Pederson moves up two spots to No. 6 in the order.
The only change to Houston’s lineup is right-handed rookie Jose Siri getting the start in center field in place of Chas McCormick against Atlanta left-hander Max Fried. Siri, who hit four home runs in 21 games, will bat eighth.
Where do the Braves go without Charlie Morton?Return to menu
HOUSTON — When Charlie Morton limped off the mound with a broken leg Tuesday night, no Atlanta Braves pitcher had delivered a more consistent postseason performance than he had. Only two others had even thrown more than four innings in a single postseason appearance this year — his fellow starters, Max Fried and Ian Anderson.
So that Morton will be unable to pitch again this season leaves the Braves facing a somewhat discouraging reality: They will need to get through the rest of the World Series against one of the most prolific offenses of the past decade with two starting pitchers, one of whom (Anderson) is averaging just four innings per postseason start.
Atlanta, which replaced Morton on the roster with Tucker Davidson on Wednesday, probably will need lefty Drew Smyly, who threw 3⅓ strong innings as part of a bullpen game in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. And they may end up needing Kyle Wright, the 26-year-old right-hander with 70 big league innings and two polar opposite postseason appearances to his name.
Perspective: In this World Series and throughout October, every game is a bullpen game — and that’s a shameReturn to menu
HOUSTON — The World Series was just more than an hour old when the first starting pitcher was removed. The reasons for Framber Valdez’s slow walk would have been the same in 1921 as they were in 2021: The Houston Astros left-hander got shellacked, allowing nine base runners and recording only six outs. His shower came with his team already down by five runs.
“We had to go get him at that point,” Houston Manager Dusty Baker said.
Just 20 minutes later Tuesday night, Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton hurled a curveball that froze Houston second baseman José Altuve, a strikeout. And here was Morton, unstable on his right leg, limping off the mound, not a single thought that he could remain in the game. The reason: broken fibula.
“He wants to be on this stage,” Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said. “God bless him. I really hate it for him.”
That was it: two starting pitchers, 4⅓ innings completed, 96 pitches thrown.
Swing open that bullpen gate, boys. And keep ’em coming.