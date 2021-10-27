The World Series continues Wednesday night, as the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet for Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves won Game 1 on Tuesday behind home runs from Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall and dominant relief pitching. Starter Charlie Morton suffered a fractured right fibula and exited in the third inning.

The Astros, who fell to 0-4 in World Series Game 1s, have now lost five consecutive World Series games at home. Houston will look to salvage a split before the series heads to Atlanta.

What to know about Game 2 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Braves vs. Astros (Atlanta leads the series, 1-0).
  • Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston.
  • TV: Fox.
9:12 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: José Urquidy has mowed through three innings in just 46 pitches, a significant boost for a bullpen that recorded 21 outs Tuesday night. Dusty Baker stayed off his best relievers in Game 1 and there’s a day off Wednesday, so Urquidy’s efficiency isn’t hugely necessary. But if the Astros can get out of Houston without having given the Braves any looks at their top bullpen arms, that’s a win. The Astros would probably need a few more runs, though, for Baker not to pitch Ryan Pressly.
9:00 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: Dusty Baker loves the energy Jorge Siri brings, and his aggressive, heads-up baserunning gave the Astros an extra run in the second. Siri, a 26-year-old rookie, came out of nowhere to hit .304/.347/.609 in limited time this season. He also is wearing a “100” emoji pendant on his chain to match his “100” emoji tattoo. Not a difficult player to enjoy watching.
8:51 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: Travis d’Arnaud, who evened the score with a solo homer in the second, has had such a fascinating career. He was a huge prospect in Toronto who went to the Mets alongside Noah Syndergaard in the trade that sent R.A. Dickey, then the reigning Cy Young winner, the Blue Jays. He had a few good seasons, including a massive 2015, the year the Mets made the World Series. His production waned until 2019, when he started 2 for 23 and the Mets released him. It like his career might fizzle then and there. But then the Rays picked him up … and he went 1 for his first 23. The Rays stuck with him, he rediscovered his swing and caught fire. He has made the postseason three straight seasons, twice with Atlanta. If he had one more terrible week with Tampa Bay, who knows if he would even still be in baseball? Here he is launching homers and commanding a staff in the World Series at age 32.
