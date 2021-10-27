The Astros, who fell to 0-4 in World Series Game 1s, have now lost five consecutive World Series games at home. Houston will look to salvage a split before the series heads to Atlanta.
Astros' José Urquidy has six strikeouts and a 5-1 lead through four innings
Astros starter José Urquidy has retired six straight since being handed a 5-1 lead. He’s also up to six strikeouts after getting Jorge Soler and Joc Pederson swinging for the first two outs of his 1-2-3 fourth inning.
Astros go quietly in the third, maintain 5-1 lead
Max Fried bounced back from his rough second inning to sit the Astros down in order in the third, including a strikeout of ALCS MVP Yordan Alvarez to start the frame. Fried is at 53 pitches, and the Braves trail 5-1.
Braves go down 1-2-3 in the third
José Urquidy needed only seven pitches to retire the Braves in order in a shutdown third inning. The right-hander is at 46 pitches after getting Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies to ground out before Austin Riley’s flyout to center.
Astros take 5-1 lead with four-run second inning
Braves starter Max Fried allowed consecutive one-out singles to Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the second, putting runners on the corners for rookie Jose Siri. The speedy center fielder hit a weak chopper to the right of the mound that resulted in an infield hit and an RBI that gave the Astros a 2-1 lead.
Houston wasn’t done. Gurriel and Siri both scored on Martin Maldonado’s ensuing single to left and a throwing error Eddie Rosario, and Michael Brantley’s two-out single to right scored Maldonado. José Urquidy will take the mound in the third inning with a 5-1 lead.
Braves pull even in the second inning on Travis d'Arnaud's solo homer
José Urquidy got Joc Pederson swinging for his fourth consecutive strikeout to open the game before a Braves hitter finally put a ball in play with Adam Duvall’s lineout to center. Travis d’Arnaud followed by depositing a high fastball into the left-field seats for a two-out home run that tied the game.
After a single by Dansby Swanson, first baseman Yuli Gurriel snared Eddie Rosario’s liner to end the top of the second.
Astros lead 1-0 after first inning behind Alex Bregman's sacrifice fly
José Altuve, who struck out three times for the first time in his postseason career in Game 1, led off the bottom of the first inning against Braves starter Max Fried with a double to left and advanced to third on Michael Brantley’s ensuing flyball to the warning track in center. The next batter, Alex Bregman, gave the Astros their first lead of the World Series with a sacrifice fly. Yordan Alvarez grounded out to end the inning.
Astros' José Urquidy works out of a two-out jam to open Game 2
Working on eight days of rest, Astros starter José Urquidy opened Game 2 with back-to-back strikeouts of Eddie Rosario and Freddie Freeman before running into trouble. The right-hander allowed an infield single to Ozzie Albies on a cue shot down the third-base line and a line drive single to right by Austin Riley to put two runners on for Jorge Soler. The Braves’ designated hitter, who homered on the third pitch of Game 1 to give Atlanta the early lead, struck out swinging on a 94 mph fastball to end the threat.
The roof is open at Minute Maid Park
Houston’s Minute Maid Park has a retractable roof and — for the first time since the 2005 playoffs — it will be open for Game 2. The Astros went 5-2 with the roof open at home during the regular season. There was a tornado warning in Houston this morning, but the game will be played beneath clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s and winds of roughly 10 mph.
Before the game, Astros Manager Dusty Baker said the roof being open could take away some of Houston’s home-field advantage, because his players aren’t much more familiar than the Braves with how the ball travels in open-air conditions at Minute Maid Park. Houston has lost five straight World Series games at home, so trying something new can’t hurt.
Game 2 lineups feature few changes
With the Astros starting right-hander José Urquidy, Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler, who led off Game 1 with a home run, will swap places in the lineup with left fielder Eddie Rosario, who went 2 for 5 while hitting fifth Tuesday. Left-handed slugger Joc Pederson moves up two spots to No. 6 in the order.
The only change to Houston’s lineup is right-handed rookie Jose Siri getting the start in center field in place of Chas McCormick against Atlanta left-hander Max Fried. Siri, who hit four home runs in 21 games, will bat eighth.
Where do the Braves go without Charlie Morton?
HOUSTON — When Charlie Morton limped off the mound with a broken leg Tuesday night, no Atlanta Braves pitcher had delivered a more consistent postseason performance than he had. Only two others had even thrown more than four innings in a single postseason appearance this year — his fellow starters, Max Fried and Ian Anderson.
So that Morton will be unable to pitch again this season leaves the Braves facing a somewhat discouraging reality: They will need to get through the rest of the World Series against one of the most prolific offenses of the past decade with two starting pitchers, one of whom (Anderson) is averaging just four innings per postseason start.
Atlanta, which replaced Morton on the roster with Tucker Davidson on Wednesday, probably will need lefty Drew Smyly, who threw 3⅓ strong innings as part of a bullpen game in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. And they may end up needing Kyle Wright, the 26-year-old right-hander with 70 big league innings and two polar opposite postseason appearances to his name.
Perspective: In this World Series and throughout October, every game is a bullpen game — and that's a shame
HOUSTON — The World Series was just more than an hour old when the first starting pitcher was removed. The reasons for Framber Valdez’s slow walk would have been the same in 1921 as they were in 2021: The Houston Astros left-hander got shellacked, allowing nine base runners and recording only six outs. His shower came with his team already down by five runs.
“We had to go get him at that point,” Houston Manager Dusty Baker said.
Just 20 minutes later Tuesday night, Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton hurled a curveball that froze Houston second baseman José Altuve, a strikeout. And here was Morton, unstable on his right leg, limping off the mound, not a single thought that he could remain in the game. The reason: broken fibula.
“He wants to be on this stage,” Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said. “God bless him. I really hate it for him.”
That was it: two starting pitchers, 4⅓ innings completed, 96 pitches thrown.
Swing open that bullpen gate, boys. And keep ’em coming.