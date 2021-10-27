8:51 p.m.

Travis d’Arnaud, who evened the score with a solo homer in the second, has had such a fascinating career. He was a huge prospect in Toronto who went to the Mets alongside Noah Syndergaard in the trade that sent R.A. Dickey, then the reigning Cy Young winner, the Blue Jays. He had a few good seasons, including a massive 2015, the year the Mets made the World Series. His production waned until 2019, when he started 2 for 23 and the Mets released him. It like his career might fizzle then and there. But then the Rays picked him up … and he went 1 for his first 23. The Rays stuck with him, he rediscovered his swing and caught fire. He has made the postseason three straight seasons, twice with Atlanta. If he had one more terrible week with Tampa Bay, who knows if he would even still be in baseball? Here he is launching homers and commanding a staff in the World Series at age 32.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports