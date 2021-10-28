The symbolism of Thursday night’s game means as much as the outcome. Here comes Arizona, with young quarterback Kyler Murray and a host of big-name stars, poised to go from out of the playoffs last season to championship contender. The Cardinals are another threat to crawl out of the mud and climb higher than the Packers, who build in their gradual, meticulous manner. A year ago, Tampa Bay added Brady and stepped over Green Bay on the way to a title. Two years ago, San Francisco blew out the Packers in the NFC title game and went to the Super Bowl a season after it finished 4-12.