He became an assistant coach in Baltimore after retiring and became the team’s general manager at age 36 in 1973, shortly after the team moved to Washington. The Bullets had been a solid team, drafting Wes Unseld in 1968 and trading for Elvin Hayes in 1972. They had been to the Finals in 1971 but were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks; they returned in 1975 and were swept again, this time by the Golden State Warriors.