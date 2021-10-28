But when those who knew him well — a long list — talk about Ferry, who died Wednesday at 84, the first thing they bring up has little to do with basketball. The sound of Bob Ferry’s life was laughter.
Ferry was flat out funny. He loved to laugh, and when he did, everyone in the vicinity knew he was laughing. At 6-foot-8, he was a big man with a big laugh who loved to tell stories, many of them self-deprecating, and who treasured a good joke.
He never lost that sense of humor, through 10 years as a center in an NBA populated by men like Bill Russell, Nate Thurmond, Wilt Chamberlain and Willis Reed. Ferry was the seventh pick in the 1959 NBA draft, taken by the St. Louis Hawks coming out of Saint Louis University. He played one year for the Hawks, four for the Detroit Pistons and five for the Baltimore Bullets, averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.
Ferry loved to talk about his “battles” with the league’s great big men. “They weren’t so much battles as attempts to avoid humiliation,” he would say with that laugh. “I never had any trouble with Chamberlain. If he turned to the basket, I just got the hell out of the way.”
He became an assistant coach in Baltimore after retiring and became the team’s general manager at age 36 in 1973, shortly after the team moved to Washington. The Bullets had been a solid team, drafting Wes Unseld in 1968 and trading for Elvin Hayes in 1972. They had been to the Finals in 1971 but were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks; they returned in 1975 and were swept again, this time by the Golden State Warriors.
Ferry went out and found the missing piece: future Hall of Famer Bob Dandridge, whom he signed as a free agent in the summer of 1977. The following summer, with Dandridge averaging more than 21 points in 19 playoff games playing next to Unseld and Hayes, the Bullets finally became NBA champions, winning Game 7 of the Finals in Seattle.
My first encounter with Ferry came as the team was pursuing Dandridge. It was my first day at The Post as a summer intern. Sports editor George Solomon handed me Ferry’s home number and said, “Call him and ask him if they’re about to sign Dandridge.”
I had literally been in the newsroom for about 30 minutes and was being told to call the general manager of Washington’s second-most important team — there was no baseball and the Capitals had just finished their third season and were awful.
Ferry came to the phone and said, “I don’t know your name, how long have you been at The Post?”
“About an hour,” I answered.
That was the first time I heard the huge laugh. “Nothing like an easy first assignment, huh?” he said. Then he added, “I can’t confirm anything about Bobby Dandridge right now.”
I asked if he was willing to deny that the Bullets were about to sign Dandridge. The laugh again. “Hey, you’re pretty good,” he said. “
Ferry was general manager of the Bullets for 17 years, including that golden era when they went to three Finals in five years. He and his wife Rita had three children: Laura and two basketball-playing sons, both DeMatha graduates: Bobby, who went to Harvard, and Danny, who was the subject of an all-out recruiting war that included Duke, North Carolina and Maryland.
Maryland’s Lefty Driesell pulled out all the stops in recruiting Danny Ferry, including sending a helicopter to pick him up for his official campus visit. When Bob came to scout a Maryland game in his role as Bullets GM, Driesell put six seats for him on press row. “I guess I’ll just sit in one per TV timeout,” Bob said.
Lefty also sent Bob a long, handwritten note explaining why he believed Maryland was the right school for Danny. There were a few misspellings and grammatical errors. Ferry sent Driesell a handwritten response.
“Dear Righty,” he wrote. He then went on to explain how honored he was that Lefty would recruit his son before finishing by saying, “Good luck to you and the Tar Heels this season.”
Both Bob and Danny loved Driesell but Danny wanted to go away from home for college and ultimately chose Duke over North Carolina.
During Danny’s senior season in high school, Bobby was a senior at Harvard and the Crimson played at Duke. Throughout warmups, the all-knowing Duke students chanted, “We want your brother!” When the teams were introduced, Ferry was the last Harvard player off the bench. “A 6-foot-5-inch senior from Annapolis, Maryland: Bobby Ferry,” the PA announcer said.
Out to midcourt trotted one of Ferry’s teammates — a Black teammate. Dead silence. The Duke students were stunned.
“Only time in four years I saw the students speechless,” said current Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, a sophomore on that Duke team.
“That was classic Ferry humor,” Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Thursday. Bob Ferry “always had a way of making things easy for people. Even when he was talking to you about a player he was scouting, he found a way to make the conversation comfortable and funny. Both his boys clearly got their sense of humor from their dad.”
Bob Sr. loved to tell that story about Bob Jr.’s win over the Duke students. He also loved to tell Danny that the moment was an example of the difference between a Harvard education and a Duke education.
Ferry left the Wizards in 1990, did some television and then decided he wanted to spend time at home with Rita. But when Danny — after playing 13 years in the NBA — became Cleveland’s general manager in 2005 and asked his dad to help him with scouting, the itch came back. Bob worked for the Cavaliers, the Hawks and then the Nets as a scout.
In those latter years, Rita often accompanied him to games, providing both company and technical assistance — which Bob needed, especially when he started using analytics as part of his research. “You still have to get a gut feeling about a player,” he often said.
He loved being around smart basketball people. For years, he would drive from Annapolis to Washington once a week to be part of Red Auerbach’s roundtable Chinese lunches. When he and Red began talking basketball, if you were smart, you listened.
Red died 15 years ago this week and Bob never came to lunch again. I asked him once why he stopped coming. “Let me put this delicately,” he said, a big smile creasing his face. “Would you drive two hours round trip to have lunch with you guys without Red?”
Before I could answer, he put an arm around me, let out his signature laugh and said, “Just kidding … sort of.”
Basketball will miss him for his knowledge and smarts. We all will miss that laugh.