One day later, Capital One Arena might as well have been underwater when the Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks, 122-111.
With starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and his surgically repaired ACL resting on the second night of a back-to-back and Daniel Gafford out with a right quadriceps contusion, Beal drained floater after floater, pulled off splashy spin moves and helped facilitate the fluid ball movement the Wizards have made a habit in the season’s first five games.
The guard had 27 points on 11-for-26 shooting in his first home game this season after he missed the opener with a right hip contusion.
He wasn’t alone out there on offense, with starters Montrezl Harrell (25 points, 13 rebounds), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points) and Kyle Kuzma (21 points) backing him up.
It all combined to help the Wizards to their first 4-1 start since the 2014-15 season.
“We still have a ton of work to do,” Unseld said. “We take the wins. It’s okay to win ugly, but we can’t afford to be satisfied.”
Beal’s scoring haul and hot start helped the Wizards stay comfortably ahead of the flashy Hawks on a night the defense allowed Atlanta to shoot 54.5 percent from the field.
When the Hawks (3-2) showed signs of life late in the fourth quarter, it was Beal who shut them down with a pair of ferocious dunks.
“Once in a blue moon [I do that],” Beal said. “The moon was out tonight.”
Unseld was pleased with how his team responded.
“Those are big plays. Not just for us, but it gets the building going, and we feed off that,” Unseld said. “So just to see [Beal] be explosive, get downhill — those guys have played a lot of minutes. And the fact that he still had enough in the tank to make a play like that is huge.”
Here’s what to know about Thursday’s win:
Rebounding edge
The reason Washington held a comfortable lead all game despite the Hawks’ torrid shooting? Look to the boards.
The Wizards — down their starting center — outrebounded Atlanta 51-43 and took 11 more field goals as a result, a stat even more impressive considering the Hawks are a formidable rebounding roster. They sit second in the NBA according to basketball-reference.com and were fifth in the league last year.
Atlanta actually took care of the ball well, notching 13 turnovers to Washington’s six, but rebounds made all the difference on a night when good defense came in spurts on both sides of the court.
Harrell led with 13 rebounds while Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope and Beal had eight apiece.
Limiting Atlanta’s rebounding was a point of emphasis.
“At the end of the day, you’ve just got to go get the ball for sure, but there’s a lot of technique to it,” Kuzma said. “We did a great job with boxing out. … Everybody got in a rebound. Collectively, we got it done.”
Gafford: No structural damage
The MRI exam Gafford received after banging his right quad into Jaylen Brown in the second quarter Wednesday in Boston revealed no structural damage, Unseld said, only a contusion. The coach guesses Gafford will be back on the court in days rather than weeks.
“Right now I think it’s more day-to-day, just to see where he’ll be at the end of this week through the weekend,” Unseld said before Thursday’s game.
Adding to Unseld’s worries is that center Thomas Bryant is still recovering from his ACL tear and won’t be back playing until December at the earliest. Unseld will be forced to manage Harrell’s minutes early in the season.
The coach said Washington experimented with playing a little zone defense earlier this season — with minor success — but will have to get creative with his other big men.
Dinwiddie rests
The Wizards’ starting point guard sat out the second night of a back-to-back as part of a resting plan the Wizards settled on during preseason. Dinwiddie had surgery to repair his torn right ACL in January.
“It’s more out of precaution to see how he would respond with the density of the games,” Unseld said. “It might not last all season, just the first month or two to see how it goes.”