“The tomahawk chop is absolutely offensive, whether they intend it to be or not, whether they can find an Indian to say that it’s not,” Payment said. “I call that an Indian For Hire — to go out and find an Indian who says it’s not offensive. Or, ‘They’re honoring us.’ My response to that is, if it is such an honor, why are we the only race befitting of that honor? … Only Indians and animals are subject to that practice.”