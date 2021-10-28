White demanded payment of $828,000 — the remaining $600,000 plus $228,000 in interest — from the former quarterback in an Oct. 12 letter. “If he does not pay that [$228,000] within 30 days of our demand,” the letter stated, “the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court.”
Although Favre faces no criminal liability, five people, including the state’s former Department of Human Services director, John Davis, have been charged in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases.
Favre, who grew up in and lives in the state, had received the money for multiple no-show speeches and had been paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader is among those charged.
Last year, Favre said he had “received monies for obligations I didn’t meet” and, in adding that he had begun repayment, tweeted, “I love Mississippi and I would never knowingly do anything to take away from those that need it most.”
White’s Oct. 12 letter also demanded payment of $96 million in misspent welfare money and interest, a figure that included the Favre totals. A Maryland-based accounting firm had recently completed an independent report into how the Mississippi Department of Human Services spent federal money from 2016 through 2019 through Temporary Assistance to Needy Families.
Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase and his sons were also among the people White said owe money. DiBiase’s Heart of David Ministries owes $722,299, while Ted DiBiase Jr. owes $3.903 million. Brett DiBiase, who was paid for teaching classes about drug abuse that the audit found were never held, owes $225,950. Last year, Brett DiBiase pleaded guilty to a lesser state charge of making a false statement in exchange for testimony against his alleged co-conspirators. He agreed to pay $48,000 in restitution, and his sentencing was deferred.