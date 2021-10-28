The Cougars weren’t adversaries. They had become family.
Yet six years following Mendenhall’s departure, the surging Cavaliers (6-2, 4-2 ACC) are heading to Provo, Utah, to face 25th-ranked BYU for a reunion Saturday, much to his displeasure. He ultimately had no say in scheduling because of contractual obligations from a previous coaching administration at Virginia.
“I do remember when I was announced as leaving BYU that I wouldn’t play this game,” Mendenhall said. “I didn’t know how to make it any clearer, but that didn’t happen, and I just learned I’m not the one that decides, so I don’t know all the workings of it. I certainly know now in the world of college football, the resources and the revenue drive so much of it, entertainment drives so much of it.”
Mendenhall’s ties to BYU run far deeper than a decorated coaching resume. His late father, Paul, played for the Cougars in 1953 and 1954. His brother Mat was a standout defensive end at BYU before Washington selected him in the second round of the 1980 NFL draft.
So beloved were Mendenhall and his staff in and around Provo that when the Cavaliers played a road game against Boise State in 2017, the owner and pit master of Bam Bam’s barbecue in Orem, Utah, drove nearly 800 miles round-trip to cater a meal for the entire team.
“I mean, he built a legacy there,” Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson said. “He built a great program there, and we’re thankful that we got him. I’m thankful that’s he our coach. I’m thankful he’s coaching us now and that he’s not on the other side because I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else.”
Mendenhall’s devout Mormon faith also serves as a constant reminder of his time at BYU. He could not help but note the irony of learning upon his arrival in Charlottesville that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was sending one of his sons, Raeder, on mission to Layton, Utah, roughly an hour north of BYU.
Another of Mendenhall’s sons, Breaker, recently received a call from the church revealing his mission was to be in Pocatello, Idaho, approximately 200 miles north of campus. Breaker leaves Jan. 3 to begin his mission.
All but one member of Mendenhall’s staff is part of a local congregation, known as a ward in the Mormon Church, in Charlottesville, and he continues to teach gospel doctrine to his assistants and their wives.
“We come this way, and the church sent all of our kids back to where we came from,” Mendenhall said with a chuckle. “Which is pretty cool.”
On the field, Mendenhall’s accomplishments at BYU trail only those of the legendary LaVell Edwards, the late architect of the tradition-rich program for whom the school’s football stadium is named.
Under Mendenhall, the Cougars never missed a bowl game, had double-digit wins five times, were ranked in the top 15 twice in the final Associated Press poll and produced some of the country’s most rugged defenses, including three that finished in the top 10 nationally in points allowed.
Mendenhall went 99-43 at BYU, and the Cougars, who had three straight losing seasons immediately preceding his tenure, also claimed a pair of Mountain West championships before the school became an independent in 2011.
Mendenhall’s defensive background was what initially piqued the interest of then-Virginia athletic director Craig Littlepage, who at the time indicated he expected the Cavaliers to contend regularly for the ACC Coastal Division title. Virginia won the Coastal in 2019 and made its first appearance in the Orange Bowl.
A four-game winning streak, all against conference opponents, has the Cavaliers in the mix again behind schemes at times borrowed from those he and his staff deployed at BYU.
Seven of Mendenhall’s assistants joined him when he moved to Charlottesville, most notably offensive coordinator Robert Anae and defensive coordinator Nick Howell. Other assistants with BYU connections include co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga, quarterbacks coach Jason Beck and offensive line coach Garett Tujague.
Staff retention has in part been responsible for Virginia having had just one losing regular season under Mendenhall, which came in 2016 (2-10), his first year with the program.
“I’m thankful they all came,” Mendenhall said of his assistants. “I have a pretty simple principle, that I just don’t work with anyone I don’t like. These are my friends, and I think that’s pretty rare in college football, that you get to work with people that you are friends with, and I consider myself lucky.”
Anae and Beck have been particularly instrumental in developing two record-setting quarterbacks at Virginia and potentially a third this season in Brennan Armstrong, who is well within striking distance of becoming the school’s single-season leader in passing yards. He needs 319 to surpass Bryce Perkins’s mark set in 2019.
Armstrong is averaging 402.5 passing yards per game to lead the Power Five, but he also has lined up at wide receiver this season and last season led Virginia in rushing with 552 yards and five touchdowns.
Armstrong’s versatility, not coincidentally, is in line with former Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill, who played for Mendenhall from 2012 to 2015. Since joining the New Orleans Saints in 2017, Hill not only has thrown passes but also rushed for 886 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 373 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It’s an amazing experience to now be able to return, but it’s been six years, and I’m the coach of the University of Virginia and so thankful to be here and to continue to learn and grow and progress,” Mendenhall said. “I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities I was given, for the institution — I’m talking about BYU — and for the unique set of values that align with my faith and the development of young people.”