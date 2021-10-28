“You know, we practice it a little bit, but [there’s] nothing really like the actual of, ‘Hey, everything became a two-point play,’ ” Bielema said. “It really comes on you quick.” He reached into his past at Wisconsin (2006-12), found an overtime game against Penn State and said, “But it was the old way, and it just kind of seemed to drag on and on [even as, upon review, it went one overtime]. This, I can kind of see why the fans, we want to make the fans happy, right? It’s a fan-generated world we’re living in. I’ve got to believe those two-point plays, it was a lot of fun for the fans. It was a lot of fun for us.”