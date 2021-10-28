Some fans stayed behind at Lane Stadium to chant “Fire Fuente,” marking the most pointed calls for Fuente’s dismissal that have been growing louder since Virginia Tech (3-4, 1-2 ACC) last year posted a second losing record in three seasons.
“I mean it’s tough,” Hokies wide receiver Kaleb Smith said. “But at the same time those fans weren’t there when we were out here at 5:30 in the morning running in the winter. It’s hard to judge from the outside and be on the inside, and you want to say something about it, but you can’t. We’re just focused on the team. That’s not really going to get to us.”
The vitriol has continued on Twitter, with a disgruntled fan base directing posts at Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock demanding he remove Fuente without delay despite a $10 million buyout before Dec. 16. After that date, the amount owed reduces to $7.5 million.
The chaos outside the locker room has added another unpleasant layer to what players, coaches and the rest of the football staff are managing heading into Saturday afternoon’s Coastal Division game against Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-3) at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
“You’ve got two choices,” Hokies wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said. “I mean you can either give up or keep going, and obviously none of these guys wants to give up. We all care a tremendous amount about what we’re doing, and we’re going to keep fighting.”
The “Fire Fuente” movement has been gaining traction amid another three-game slide at Lane Stadium. It’s the third such losing streak in the last four years under Fuente, who replaced retired legendary coach Frank Beamer in 2016.
In 29 seasons, Beamer had just two three-game skids at home while transforming the Hokies into a national power.
Also drawing the ire of fans has been a proliferation of late-game mismanagement and miscues.
The loss to Syracuse included permitting the decisive points on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Garrett Shrader to wide receiver Damien Alford with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Orange had drawn to 36-34 with 2:28 to play on Shrader’s 12-yard pass to Courtney Jackson.
The Hokies permitted a season-high 550 yards of total offense and had no answer for Shrader, who accounted for five touchdowns, three of which came on runs. The dual threat amassed 410 yards of total offense compared to 191 for Hokies counterpart Braxton Burmeister.
Several weeks earlier, Virginia Tech lost to Notre Dame, 32-29, when kicker Jonathan Doerer made a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish had tied the score at 29 with 2:26 left on quarterback Jack Coan’s four-yard pass to Avery Davis before tacking on a two-point conversion pass.
The first excruciating loss this season came against West Virginia, 27-21, when a comeback fell short after Burmeister threw incomplete on fourth and goal from the 4. The Mountaineers were able to run off the final 45 seconds at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V.
“I would say having three close games where four or five plays go differently, the season looks a little different for us at this point,” Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman said. “We do still have that confidence. We still do that work where we’re ready to come in and show everybody we can still be the team that we set out to be.”
Burmeister’s overall production, meantime, has fallen well short of what the Hokies had envisioned entering the season. The redshirt junior transfer from Oregon has completed 98 of 183 passes (53.6 percent) for 1,241 yards and seven touchdowns.
Burmeister’s passer efficiency rating of 119.9 ranks 11th in the ACC out of 14 starters, a bothersome trend in large part because Fuente at previous stops either as head coach or offensive coordinator developed quarterbacks such as Paxton Lynch (Memphis) and Andy Dalton (Texas Christian) into NFL draft picks.
“The indication I’ve gotten is that we’re really disappointed that we’ve lost three games on the last play of the game,” Fuente said. “So I don’t know about beaten down or whatever all that means. I just know it’s just disappointing, and we’ve got another opportunity this week.”