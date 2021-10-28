Third down, 16 yards to go, 54 seconds before halftime in the matchup between St. John’s and Good Counsel. The ball snapped, and the show started. Curtis took the handoff from St. John’s quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava and, as if fired him out of a cannon, Curtis darted through the line. The first player to reach for him was George Wolo, but Curtis was gone in a blur before Wolo could lay a finger on him. Wolo is now a sophomore defensive tackle at Buffalo, where he has 15 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble this year.