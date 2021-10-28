“And you’re bringing the team together, so that’s good,” sophomore Avni Damani said.
If the makeshift mascots helped the Quakers’ camaraderie, Coach Logan West had no complaints.
“The chemistry is visible, and they’ve really jelled as a team,” West said. “In singles, sometimes just having the personnel is enough, but to win doubles matches, it really takes a lot of chemistry and growth.”
The Quakers’ win against Holton-Arms at Flint Hill School was closer than the 6-1 score would suggest. At least four matches came down to the wire, including Damani and Ravitz-Basser’s first doubles win against Holton’s Lily Dorton and Hailey Wilson. After losing a three-point lead and tying the match at 7, Damani and Ravitz-Basser huddled together to reset.
“In the huddle, we do eight jumps,” Damani said. “We both get very nervous on the court. So just jumping together, that just really gets us motivated.”
Their ritual paid dividends — Damani and Ravitz-Basser rallied to win the match, a result that secured the team title.
Sidwell Friends, which finished 14-0, was ranked ninth in the country this week by universaltennis.com.
In singles, junior Alice Xu got a hard-fought win against sophomore Charlotte Klein, fighting through a shoulder injury that weakened her serve. Frustration was visible at one point in the match when Xu disputed a questionable out call from her opponent.
“Just because we’re undefeated, it doesn’t mean everything was smooth sailing,” Xu said of the season. “It’s just our love for the team that made us be able to pull off these wins.”
Flint Hill wins ISL A title
At Bullis, Flint Hill took home the ISL A banner with a 4-2 win against St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes, a result that will promote the Huskies into the upper division next season. Flint Hill finished 12-7, 6-2 in league play.
“[The team] all rushed out on the court, and it was it was kind of like, you know, you see the fans rushing the basketball court after a big victory, right?” Flint Hill Coach Steve Spratt said. “It was just a great team win all together.”
Read more: