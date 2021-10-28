The Quakers’ win against Holton-Arms at Flint Hill School was closer than the 6-1 score would suggest. At least four matches came down to the wire, including Damani and Ravitz-Basser’s first doubles win against Holton’s Lily Dorton and Hailey Wilson. After losing a three-point lead and tying the match at 7, Damani and Ravitz-Basser huddled together to reset.