At the time, Chicago was about to play in a Stanley Cup finals series that would result in its first NHL title since 1961, and Quenneville was portrayed in the report as having made it clear he wanted to maintain focus on the push for a championship.
“It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable,” Caldwell said in a statement Thursday evening. “It stands in direct contrast to our values as an organization and what the Florida Panthers stand for.”
In a statement shared by Canada’s TSN, Quenneville said he was resigning with “deep regret and contrition.”
“I want to reflect on how all of this happened,” he said, “and take the time to educate myself on ensuring hockey spaces are safe for everyone.”
Bettman issued a statement in which he said the NHL agreed with Quenneville’s decision to step down. Given that outcome, the commissioner asserted that there was “no need for any further action” by the league regarding Quenneville, though he also said that if Quenneville wanted at some point to regain employment in the NHL, he would need to meet again with Bettman.
Given his role in the scandal, Quenneville’s assumption of his usual role behind the bench for the Panthers in a game Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins, a win that made the Panthers just the 14th team in NHL history to start a season with a 7-0-0 record, sparked outrage.
Quenneville, 63, was in his third season with the Panthers after an 11-year run with the Blackhawks that started in 2008 and included three Stanley Cups. Before that, he coached the St. Louis Blues for eight seasons and the Colorado Avalanche for three, and he has a total record of 969-572-77-150. Quenneville’s 969 wins are second most in NHL history behind only Scotty Bowman, the legendary former coach who is the father of Stan Bowman.
Stan Bowman, Quenneville and four other top officials then with the Blackhawks were identified in the report as having met on May 23, 2010 — within an hour of Chicago’s victory over San Jose in the Western Conference finals — to discuss the allegation of some sort of “unwelcome sexual advance,” as participants later told investigators they understood the incident at the time. The episode in question, which had taken place approximately two weeks earlier, involved the team’s then-video coach, Brad Aldrich, and a player who was among a group of minor leaguers called up to be on hand to possibly assist during the playoffs.
The report stated that Bowman recalled Quenneville and then-team president John McDonough making comments during the executives’ meeting “about the challenge of getting to the Stanley Cup Finals and a desire to focus on the team and the playoffs.” Bowman was also said to have told investigators that “after learning of the incident, Quenneville shook his head and said that it was hard for the team to get to where they were, and they could not deal with this issue now.”
In his interviews with investigators, Quenneville was said to have expressed the belief that “the issue being discussed [in the 2010 meeting] involved a coach doing something improper and that the group was meeting to decide whether to ‘make it public.’ ” Quenneville also said, per the report, that he did not recall the player’s name being referenced at the time. But in a statement Quenneville released through the Panthers in July, he said he “learned of these allegations through the media earlier this summer.”
The report was compiled by a law firm hired by the Blackhawks to conduct an independent investigation after the former player filed a lawsuit in May against the team. The player was identified in the report as “John Doe,” but on Wednesday he came forward to reveal his identity as Kyle Beach, a former first-round pick by Chicago who played in the minor leagues for several years before continuing his hockey career in Europe. In a lengthy interview Wednesday with TSN during which he frequently grew emotional, the 31-year-old Beach said there was “absolutely no way that [Quenneville] can deny knowing” about the allegation in 2010.
“If this had been reported to someone other than John McDonough or Joel Quenneville or Stan Bowman, that didn’t have skin in the game of winning a Stanley Cup,” Beach added, “it would have been dealt with and would have protected all of the survivors that came after me.”
The report included an allegation that Aldrich, who agreed to resign after the Blackhawks executives belatedly informed their human resources director of Beach’s allegation, made an unwanted sexual advance on a team intern during a celebration of the 2010 Cup victory. In 2013, after stints with USA Hockey and two college programs, Aldrich was arrested and pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a minor at a Michigan high school. That victim also filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks this year, alleging that Aldrich was able to land a position at the school in part because the team provided him with positive job referrals.
“I want to express my sorrow for the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered,” Quenneville said in his statement. “My former team, the Blackhawks, failed Kyle and I own my share of that.”
“I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming forward,” Bettman stated Thursday, “am appalled that he was so poorly supported upon making his initial claim and in the 11 years since, and am sorry for all he has endured.”
In the Panthers’ announcement of Quenneville’s resignation, Caldwell said: “No one should ever have to endure what Kyle Beach experienced during, and long after, his time in Chicago. Quite simply, he was failed. We praise his bravery and courage in coming forward.”
The Panthers said that they would soon announce an interim replacement for Quenneville. Multiple reports Thursday evening indicated that Andrew Brunette, an assistant to Quenneville in Florida, would be given that position.
Another one of the Blackhawks executives identified in the report as having attended the 2010 meeting was assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who is now the general manager of the Winnipeg Jets. Cheveldayoff is set to meet with Bettman on Friday.
