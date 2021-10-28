The report was compiled by a law firm hired by the Blackhawks to conduct an independent investigation after the former player filed a lawsuit in May against the team. The player was identified in the report as “John Doe,” but on Wednesday he came forward to reveal his identity as Kyle Beach, a former first-round pick by Chicago who played in the minor leagues for several years before continuing his hockey career in Europe. In a lengthy interview Wednesday with TSN during which he frequently grew emotional, the 31-year-old Beach said there was “absolutely no way that [Quenneville] can deny knowing” about the allegation in 2010.