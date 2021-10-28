It’s all coordinated so Locksley can make it to the women’s soccer game in time for its 7 p.m. start, and he has to pause for the national anthem as he walks into the facility. There’s little time to spare, but he’s here. He finds his wife, Kia, who’s already sitting in the stands at midfield. For the next few hours, his football team’s upcoming game slips toward the back of his mind and this one becomes his focus. His daughter, Kori, plays for the Terrapins, and amid the chaos of running a football program, Locksley hardly missed a home game all season.
This year brought an appreciated change for the Locksley family: Kori, who joined the Terps as a graduate transfer, played for the same school where her father coached. Locksley rarely had the chance to attend his daughter’s games during her four seasons at Auburn — even when he coached at Alabama — because his days as an assistant left little room for adjustments. Throughout Kori’s life, her dad’s job has required long hours and busy schedules.
“You spend so much of your time taking care of other people’s kids,” said Locksley, who, in his 30th year of coaching, has a roster of 121 players, “that you don’t have the opportunity to be there necessarily even for yours, so definitely for me, that always weighed really heavily.”
But for the past few months, until the women’s soccer season ended last weekend, Locksley turned into a regular at Ludwig Field — carving out time on Sundays, otherwise filled with film review and game-planning, or hustling over to the soccer field after those Thursday radio shows. When he watched her play, he felt nervous, knowing his daughter is a perfectionist, and he hoped for the best, jolting in his seat when any of the Terps, but especially Kori, had a chance to score.
This is why Kori transferred to Maryland. She felt confident that she would continue developing as a player at any school, so the desire to be near her family heavily influenced her decision. As a freshman at Auburn, she tore her ACL just days before she learned of the tragic death of her brother Meiko. Kori tore her other ACL the following year, and then during the 2020-21 school year she navigated the isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic hundreds of miles away from home.
Finding a school that would bring her closer to her family “was at the forefront of my mind,” she said. “I felt it was really important for myself to be able to see them more often and have them be able to come to my games and talk to them in person, give them hugs in person. I think these past four years put a lot of that in perspective for me.”
She hears about her dad all the time — far more than when she played for Auburn and he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator. She gets asked questions she doesn’t know the answers to: How does he feel after a loss? What does he eat after a big-time win?
Had Kori transferred anywhere else, she wouldn’t have had to deal with persistent reminders that her dad is one of the most prominent figures on campus and that he leads the team that swings the mood of the entire fan base. But the proximity to her family, plus a marketing analytics master’s program and the diverse women’s soccer team, lured her to College Park. She will finish her degree in the spring but will have two more seasons of eligibility.
As a kid, Kori wanted to follow in the path of her older brothers, so when they played soccer, she gravitated to the sport, too. While waiting for one of Meiko’s tryouts to finish, she took shots with her brother Kai in goal. A coach noticed and asked Kori’s mom whether her daughter played. From there, her club soccer career began.
Locksley gradually learned more about the sport while staying in his lane as a dad. Could he explain offside? Maybe not perfectly, Kori said, “but I think he understands the gist of it.” And he knows he’s far from being a soccer coach, so his advice to his daughter centers on working hard and taking care of her body.
“They’ve always allowed that to be my sport,” Kori said. “It’s my thing. They don’t really overstep, which I appreciate.”
Kori moved frequently during childhood because of her dad’s job — from Maryland to Florida to Illinois to New Mexico and back to Maryland — and she said it made her more adaptable as a player. Plus, she gained toughness from playing around with her three older brothers, and she grew up in a competitive household, where games of Monopoly and Taboo became intense battles.
Locksley initially thought Kori might end up a Division I basketball player, and he has called her the best athlete in the family. Throughout her soccer career, she has been an attacking player, and Locksley compares her distributing ability to that of a quarterback. She started 15 times this season and had two goals and two assists.
“It's been fun,” Locksley said. “It’s been awesome to be able to see it and be there for it.”
Locksley remembers spending spring weekends at soccer tournaments, and he said, “Any chance I could be there, I was usually there.” As he progressed through the coaching ranks, his time in the soccer stands became less frequent, Kori said, but she understood.
Kori committed to Auburn, drawn to the warm weather and how the team has a woman as the coach, before her dad accepted the job at Alabama. During her senior year of high school, she stayed in Maryland with her mom while her dad was in Tuscaloosa. Locksley couldn’t attend Kori’s signing day ceremony because Alabama was busy preparing for the College Football Playoff, so he watched via FaceTime.
Locksley only went to a couple of Kori’s games when she played for Auburn. Even when Kori’s team played in Tuscaloosa, he couldn’t attend because of scheduling conflicts. And he knew there could be an issue with Alabama fans seeing him there supporting Auburn, even with his daughter on the team. Instead he would watch her play on live streams with the help of his wife, who would send over the link.
So Locksley calls this new setup the “best thing.” Kori will stop by his office, and he said he has walked in to find her reclining on his couch or studying at his desk. He didn’t want to pressure her during her transfer decision — an unfamiliar spot for a coach skilled in convincing players to commit to his school — but now he’s living a dad’s dream.
During games, Kori focuses on her performance, but she will hear the cheers from her family — especially her uncle, who is the loudest of the bunch. Locksley and his wife sit among the other parents, then follow them to the corner of the field to wait for their daughter afterward. They greet Kori with hugs and talk for a bit. After his job distanced him from his daughter’s career for four years, Locksley finally gets to be next door, with his office less than a football field away from her games.