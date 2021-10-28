It’s all coordinated so Locksley can make it to the women’s soccer game in time for its 7 p.m. start, and he has to pause for the national anthem as he walks into the facility. There’s little time to spare, but he’s here. He finds his wife, Kia, who’s already sitting in the stands at midfield. For the next few hours, his football team’s upcoming game slips toward the back of his mind and this one becomes his focus. His daughter, Kori, plays for the Terrapins, and amid the chaos of running a football program, Locksley hardly missed a home game all season.