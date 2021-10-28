Rodgers is the NFL’s seventh-rated passer and has regained his league MVP form of last season. The Packers have reeled off six straight victories since a lopsided season-opening defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Fla., that caused alarm following the offseason drama involving Rodgers. If this indeed is Rodgers’s final season in Green Bay, he and the Packers have positioned themselves to be in the Super Bowl-contending mix again as part of his send-off.