Tight end Marcedes Lewis made a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone on first down and originally was awarded a touchdown. But that ruling quickly was reversed by the replay assistant, as Lewis had one foot land out of bounds. Aaron Rodgers also threw incomplete into the end zone on second and third downs. Wide receiver Randall Cobb wanted a call for defensive pass interference on third down but no flag was thrown. (Packers 10, Cardinals 7 with 6:24 left in the 2nd quarter)