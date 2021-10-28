His lowest priority, judging by Manfred’s own words, which he said over loud heckling from Astros fans, is Atlanta’s continued embrace of the “Braves” name and tomahawk chop. No matter that the National Council of American Indians has asked the team to change its name. Or that the group put out a statement Wednesday saying that “we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear — Native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society.” As long as baseball fans in Atlanta enjoy imitating a caricaturized version of Indigenous people and are buying tickets to do so, then MLB is cool with it.