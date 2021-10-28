For Gary Bettman, it was his statement, which read like a guy with a law degree bombing on open mic night. The NHL’s commissioner tried to address the coverup of sexual assault allegations by one of his league’s glamour franchises, the Chicago Blackhawks, but Bettman showed more fluency in legalese than in the way real, live humans talk.
And with Roger Goodell, his half-truths would have been funny if they weren’t so pathetic. The NFL’s top man either forgot that his fiction about the former Washington Football Team employees — who have accused the team of ignoring their mistreatment and the league of hiding its findings — easily could be fact-checked. Or worse, Goodell just didn’t seem to care.
That’s the thing. Goodell, much like his peers Bettman and Manfred, does not have to be concerned with fulfilling the role of virtuous leader.
Fans might expect the men in charge of the four major North American pro sports leagues, the NBA included, to step up and act whenever something or someone denigrates the purity of the game, or when societal right-and-wrongs seep into the sport. When sign-stealers and cheaters prosper or toxic hockey culture prevails, the natural reaction is to cry out for justice. Though we can boo lustily or let our dollars do the talking, there’s only so much power a spectator in the bleachers or a viewer at home can wield. The real juice belongs in the midtown Manhattan headquarters where the “Big Four” commissioners rule over billion-dollar television deals.
They are commissioners, not superheroes. They throw on capes to protect the interests of the owners — or to take blows on their behalf — not to safeguard the league from the immoral.
Manfred’s top priority is the expiring collective bargaining agreement and dodging a work stoppage in baseball. He said so himself during his seemingly haphazard news conference Tuesday; it only appeared unplanned because before Manfred could get to the important matter of the looming Dec. 1 deadline, when the current deal expires, he sounded aloof and irritated when the first two questions focused on the obvious — several cheating and unpunished Astros players arein the game’s biggest event.
“I’m going to say it one more time: I’m looking forward to a great World Series,” Manfred said when asked a follow-up question on the scandal. “That’s what you’re going to get.”
His lowest priority, judging by Manfred’s own words, which he said over loud heckling from Astros fans, is Atlanta’s continued embrace of the “Braves” name and tomahawk chop. No matter that the National Council of American Indians has asked the team to change its name. Or that the group put out a statement Wednesday saying that “we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear — Native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society.” As long as baseball fans in Atlanta enjoy imitating a caricaturized version of Indigenous people and are buying tickets to do so, then MLB is cool with it.
“We don’t market our game on a nationwide basis. Ours is an everyday game. We’ve got to sell tickets every single day to the fans in that market,” Manfred said. “And there are all sorts of differences among the clubs, among the regions as to how the game’s marketed.”
Bettman did not have to deal with the controversy over a team’s name Tuesday, but he still flubbed what should have been as easy as an empty-net goal. In a long-winded statement about the findings of Chicago’s internal review into the 2010 alleged sexual assault committed by a former video coach against a minor league player — where the phrase “sufficiency of the Club’s response thereto” was an actual quote attributed to Bettman — he closed not with a bang but with a shrug.
The executives involved in the coverup 11 years ago are no longer with Chicago, but the former head coach and assistant general manager are still employed in the league. Bettman said he plans to meet with Joel Quenneville and Kevin Cheveldayoff — now with the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets, respectively — and hey, he may or may not decide to punish them for allegedly ignoring a young player’s claims that a coach forced him to perform sexual acts by threatening his career.
“I will reserve judgment on next steps, if any, with respect to them,” Bettman wrote.
At least Goodell doesn’t sound like a beta-version robot when he talks, but that only makes his counterfeit compassion that much more unsavory.
The breadth of information discovered in the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team will remain under wraps, Goodell said, because the NFL wants to protect the identities of the people who came forward. Despite calls from the NFL Players Association to release the entire report, despite the former employees who delivered letters to owners requesting that they demand the league make public the findings and despite the two members of Congress asking for the same, Goodell keeps throwing the stiff arm. For the good of the poor victims who spoke up, of course.
“So when you make a promise to protect the anonymity to make sure that we get the right information, you need to stand by that,” Goodell told reporters Tuesday at the owners’ meetings. “And so we’re very conscious of making sure that we’re protecting those that came forward. They were incredibly brave, incredibly open, and we respect the pain that they probably went through all over again to come forward.”
Didn’t have to wait long for Goodell’s words to be labeled “false” by the lawyer who represents 40 former employees and knows they participated in the investigation because they expected “transparency and accountability.”
Waiting on these men to advance a vision that goes beyond the financial interests of their employers is a silly game that only ends in disappointment. We’re the ones who end up as the butt of the joke.