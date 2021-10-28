South Africa’s players had been directed to take a knee before Tuesday’s match following a mixed scene at the start of the nation’s opening contest at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates. Before that game, on Saturday against Australia, some South African players took a knee with a raised fist, while some stood with a raised fist and others stood without making any gesture. At the time, what CSA described Tuesday as the “different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative” came into contrast by some observers with the unanimity displayed by players representing England, India and the West Indies, who all reportedly took a knee.
CSA said then that its governing board “felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.”
“Several other teams at the World Cup have adopted a consistent stance against the issue, and the Board felt it is time for all SA players to do the same,” CSA added.
In his statement, the 28-year-old de Kock said he did not “mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies” but was instead reacting to what he felt was an unnecessary directive imposed on him with disconcertingly short notice.
“I won’t lie,” he said, “I was shocked that we were told on the way to an important match that there was an instruction that we had to follow, with a perceived ‘or else.’ I don’t think I was the only one.”
De Kock asserted that because he comes from a mixed-race family, he has long been sensitive to issues of racial injustice, and he “didn’t understand why I had to prove it with a gesture.”
“For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement,” he said.
“The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important.
“I felt like my rights were taken away,” he continued, “when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.”
CSA said it held a meeting Wednesday with players to discuss its directive, which resulted in the team agreeing to “align and unify in taking the knee” for the rest of the tournament.
De Kock said in his statement, “Since our chat with the board last night, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided.
“I know I have an example to set. We were previously told we had the choice to do what we felt we wanted to do.”
Support for BLM and a reckoning with past instances of racism amid the South African cricket team have been talking points since a member of the squad, Lungi Ngidi, said in July 2020 that he and his teammates should make a unified gesture the next time they played. That spurred criticism of Ngidi, who is Black, from a few White former cricketers. This led some Black former players to share their painful experiences while on the national team, including at public hearings this summer.
In August, the head coach of the South African team, Mark Boucher, apologized for using racist nicknames and singing offensive songs when he was a player. “We, the team, coaching staff, selectors and CSA,” he said then, “should have been more sensitive and created an environment where all members of the team could raise and talk about these issues without allowing them to fester.”
The team competing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi has a racially diverse group of players, including South Africa’s first Black cricket captain, Temba Bavuma. Following Tuesday’s match, which South Africa won by eight wickets over the West Indies, Bavuma said that while he and his teammates were “taken aback” by de Kock’s decision to bow out rather than take a knee, they respected “his decision … [and] his convictions.”
“As far as we stand, Quinton is still one of the players,” Bavuma said then. “He’s still one of the boys, so whatever support that he needs, whatever shoulder that he requires from his teammates, we’ll be there for him. … Quinton is an adult; he made his decision. You kind of have to respect the decision that he made, whether you agree with it or not.”
“I am not a racist,” de Kock declared Thursday in his statement. “In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that.”
He added that Bavuma “is a flipping amazing leader.”
“If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me,” de Kock said, “I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again.”