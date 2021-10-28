South Africa’s players had been directed to take a knee before Tuesday’s match following a mixed scene at the start of the nation’s opening contest at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates. Before that game, on Saturday against Australia, some South African players took a knee with a raised fist, while some stood with a raised fist and others stood without making any gesture. At the time, what CSA described Tuesday as the “different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative” came into contrast by some observers with the unanimity displayed by players representing England, India and the West Indies, who all reportedly took a knee.