Oshie has four goals and two assists this season. He had a hat trick Monday night in Ottawa. The 34-year-old had been an anchor on the wing next to some of the Capitals’ young centers in Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael.
The Capitals are already without Nicklas Backstrom, who is still week-to-week as he recovers from a left hip injury. Nic Dowd, who suffered a lower-body injury last week and missed Washington’s game Monday night in Ottawa, just returned and played normal minutes Wednesday against Detroit.
Without Backstrom and Oshie, the Capitals do not have any extra healthy forwards on their active roster as of Thursday afternoon.
Ovechkin closing in
Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Brett Hull on the NHL’s career goals list. He is just three goals away and has a chance to tie Hull on Friday night, when Washington faces the Arizona Coyotes.
Ovechkin opened the 2021-22 campaign with a league-leading eight goals in seven games. He has recorded a point in all seven games to open the year.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette reiterated Wednesday night that it seems like Ovechkin is “playing with pace” and he’s been building on a strong training camp.
“It’s unbelievable,” center Tom Wilson said. “He just gets hungrier and hungrier, honestly. This year he just seems hungrier on the net, he’s shooting the puck a ton, he’s getting good looks and making the most of them. When he’s playing like that you just want to get it over to him and he’s finding the back of the net.”
Ovechkin said earlier in the week a lot of his success has come from his linemates, Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Wilson has recorded seven assists to start the season, while Kuznetsov has five goals and five assists. The line has been the team’s best to open the season and is also the only Capitals line that has not changed personnel in seven games.
“Our line has played good,” Ovechkin said Monday. “Obviously when we play simple we move the puck in the offensive zone and move our legs in the neutral zone it gives us more opportunity to create and have chances.”
Backstrom progresses
Backstrom is continuing to make promising strides to rejoin the Capitals’ lineup.
Backstrom has been skating in full gear on his own with Capitals’ strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish for a “few skates,” according to Laviolette.
Backstrom, who is on long-term injured reserve, is eligible to return for the team’s game against Philadelphia on Nov. 6, though it is still unclear if Backstrom will be ready by then.
“We’re going to do what’s best for him,” Laviolette said.
There is a chance that Backstrom travels with the team to Florida for a two-game trip in a few days. They play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night and the Florida Panthers on Nov. 4.
“You talk to guys that rehab and they hate being away from the team,” Laviolette said. “They’re in their own world. You’re not involved in what goes on and the jokes, in the wins, in the losses, in the highs and the lows. You’re doing your own thing just trying to get back. At some point, the players, they’re itching to get back and be part of that team fun stuff and inside that fun locker room again.”
Although Backstrom’s status is uncertain, the Capitals aren’t too concerned about their young center options. Laviolette said he’s been happy with the play of both McMichael and Lapierre.
However, Lapierre’s situation is a little more complicated than McMichael’s. Lapierre has played four NHL games. Once he hits the 10-game mark, that would kick in the first year of his entry-level contract.
“In regard to Hendrix, right now we’re just watching him play,” Laviolette said. “I know that there’s rules in place with regard to his participation, the 10-game mark, nine- or 10-game mark, I understand all that. Right now we’re just evaluating him. He’s been a good player for us and so we’re kind of just going slow.”