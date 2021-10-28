They looked the part of top dogs Thursday night, overpowering the School Without Walls in a 3-0 victory. It marked the end of another undefeated league campaign and the Tigers’ 12th consecutive league title.
“It depends on the team and it depends on the year, how that history affects you,” senior midfielder Nevis Gatti said. “This year it was more confidence. We wanted to have the mind-set of dominating.”
Gatti scored the team’s third and final goal, a timely strike in a crowded box that put the game on ice with 15 minutes remaining. Wilson (13-4) first got on the board thanks to freshman Rowan McCrary, who sent in a cross from the left wing that was deflected into the net. Junior Jaedyn Tyree made it 2-0 soon after halftime.
The Tigers’ title streak was put on pause last school year, as D.C. Public Schools went without a soccer season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Things felt new this season, less passing of the torch and more building back up.
“After missing out on last year, it took us a good while to combine and mesh as a team,” Tyree said. “But in the end I think it turned out pretty well given that we didn’t play together for a whole season.”
The Penguins (9-4) often provide the greatest resistance to the Tigers within the league, facing them in each of the past three title games. Two weeks ago, they gave Wilson its toughest league game of the season, a 3-2 Tigers win. But on Thursday, they seemed no answers for the Tigers.
“After a pretty long winning streak, you don’t want to let anyone down or disappoint your team,” Tyree said. “We have to keep up what’s been started.”
Wilson now turns its attention to the D.C. State Athletic Association tournament, which starts next month. In a field of both public and private programs, the group might shed some of the confidence that comes from being a heavy favorite. But that means the pressure will be gone as well.
“We want to keep the momentum alive,” Gatti said. “We have a rhythm right now.
