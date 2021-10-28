In an effort to wake my brain, I texted a smattering of executives from various sides of the game Wednesday — club officials, major league officials, agents — asking for tweaks that might have some impact. One suggested seven-inning games, which feels … radical. Another suggested regular season series with two seven-inning games and a nine-inning matchup to finish it on, say, Sunday afternoon. One asked for both a deadened baseball and rosters limited to 12 pitchers — which I wholeheartedly endorse because, if there are fewer pitchers to use, each pitcher has to do more and there can’t be as many game-stalling switches.