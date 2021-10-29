Instead, No. 16 Broad Run simply looked like a team that was hungry to play football, dominating Loudoun County in a 35-3 victory.
Senior quarterback Brett Griffis said the schedule quirk gave him unpleasant flashbacks from last school year, when the fall campaign was canceled and the condensed spring season was rife with cancellations and contact tracing.
“Last year, I feel like all the waiting made us lose focus,” Griffis said. “This year, I think we said, ‘Cool, let’s use this time to get ready and to get better.’ It’s always tough, especially for the seniors, because we only have so many games. But that motivates us.”
Even without the extended buildup, Friday’s game was a measuring stick for the Spartans (8-1). The Captains (7-2) came in sporting the same record, fresh off knocking previously unbeaten Independence out of the Top 20 rankings. Loudoun County had not beaten Broad Run since 2005 and seemed eager to further announce itself as a fledgling force.
But the Spartans, a longtime power in this part of the state, are familiar with fending off upset-minded foes. Outside of a loss to rival Stone Bridge in early October, Broad Run has efficiently taken care of business this season, winning by an average of 37 points.
“After the Stone Bridge game, people might feel like they have a chance against us,” senior defensive back Arnav Thornhill said. “So we just want to prove we’re still the best, and it doesn’t really matter what anybody thinks.”
Thornhill nabbed an interception as the Spartans’ defense held the Captains to their lowest point total of the season. It was the first time this fall the starting group had given up any points to a Dulles District opponent.
“It’s incredible to have a defense like that — they make my life easy,” Griffis said. “We scored on that opening drive, and we would’ve won if we didn’t score again.”
Griffis is the son of Coach Matt Griffis, and he inherited this offense from older brother Mitch, who is now at Wake Forest. After this year, Brett will join Mitch in Winston-Salem, N.C. But not before he does everything he can to leave his mark for Broad Run.
On Friday, that entailed four touchdowns, three on the ground. On a cold and wet night, the Spartans looked to pound the ball early behind one of the area’s better offensive lines. Broad Run’s confidence in its line and quarterback was never more evident than on third or fourth and short; it went with designed quarterback runs time and again.
The pattern paid off just before halftime, when Griffis faked a goal line run and hit tight end Ryan Wozniak with a perfect jump pass. The play call required some buildup and patience, but the Spartans were plenty familiar with that.
