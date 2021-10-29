“I am humbly requesting that the Hockey Hall of Fame consider ‘x-ing’ out his name on the Stanley Cup,” Wirtz wrote in a letter to the Hall of Fame dated Thursday. “While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong.”
Kelly Masse, the Hall of Fame’s director of corporate and media relations, wrote Friday on Twitter that Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald spoke with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly about Wirtz’s request. According to Masse, all three agreed that the “request is appropriate” and that they will work “on how best to effectuate the request.”
According to the Associated Press, the Hall of Fame cannot erase a person’s engraved name from the Stanley Cup but can cover it up with X’s, as it did with the name of Basil Pocklington, the father of former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington, which had been engraved on the trophy after that team’s 1984 championship. The NHL later requested that Basil Pocklingston’s name be covered up because he had nothing to do with the team.
“That decision, among others, reflects the Cup’s storied history of engraving mistakes, misspellings and errors that have ended up enshrined in silver, or been corrected after the fact,” Wirtz wrote.
Confronted by the Blackhawks’ human resources director with the allegation against him, Aldrich resigned one week after Chicago won the Stanley Cup in June 2010. He received severance pay, a playoff bonus, a championship ring and the opportunity to take part in the tradition of a winning team’s players and staff members having a day with the Cup. Aldrich went on to positions with USA Hockey and two college programs before landing at a high school in Michigan, where he was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a minor.
The victim in that case also filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks this year, alleging that Aldrich was able to land a position at the school in part because the team provided him with positive job referrals.
Joel Quenneville, the Blackhawks’ coach in 2010, resigned Thursday as coach of the Florida Panthers after meeting with Bettman to discuss the revelations from a report released Tuesday about the allegations against Aldrich and the Blackhawks. The report, conducted by the law firm Jenner & Block, determined that Quenneville and senior team executives decided not to act right away upon learning that one of their players alleged he had been sexually assaulted by a Blackhawks coach.
Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman resigned Tuesday after the NHL received the report, which also alleges that Aldrich made an unwelcome sexual advance toward a team intern during a celebration of the 2010 Cup victory.