He points to a wide and deep puddle that engulfed the left corner of the field following the previous night’s rain. The boys’ soccer team has positioned itself on the half of the field farthest from that mess, but midway through practice it swallows up an errant pass and two Mustangs must face it. They look like a pair of clam diggers, slowly tiptoeing through the shallow water and its muck until the newly soaked ball is in their grasp.
Bladensburg is one of the best soccer programs in the county, and it enters this postseason with high expectations — a unifying truth connecting every team in the Maryland playoff bracket. But the Mustangs are not like all those other teams.
For starters, Bladensburg is only team at the 4A level that wouldn’t be able to truly host a playoff game if given the opportunity. This field, looking more like a swamp on a dry afternoon because of consistent drainage issues, was condemned for game usage before the season. The Mustangs played all their regular season home games at the abandoned building that used to be Fairmont Heights High School.
“When we’re here [at Bladensburg], people come out,” junior defender Roman Gonzalez said. “We can fill these bleachers. But even at old Fairmont, it’s zero people. People don’t even know we’re back there. It’s not the right environment.”
Even the Fairmont field was ruled out for postseason use. On Friday night, the Mustangs (7-4-2) will play their opening playoff game against Parkdale but at C.H. Flowers, 20 minutes away.
The field issue added to a growing list of peripheral challenges the Mustangs face. Like many programs, they were denied a season last school year because of the coronavirus. They play in a county that doesn’t keep the sport front-of-mind, meaning resources are limited. Many of the players balance the time commitment with part-time jobs and family duties.
Overwhelming as it all may be, it can also be unifying. Spend any amount of time with the Mustangs and it becomes clear they are a close-knit group. That culture, built over time by Coach Juliana Ocampos-Barry, helped them make the most of a strange time.
In her sixth season at the helm for Bladensburg, Ocampos-Barry is one of just two female coaches leading boys’ soccer teams in the D.C. area this fall. She also leads the after-school soccer program at nearby William Wirt Middle School, meaning she has known many of her players since they were 11 or 12 years old.
“It’s a family that she has built here,” Lopez said. “She takes her time growing these players, these teams. She puts her all into bringing us up.”
A passionate communicator touting the experience of a college playing career, Ocampos-Barry garners consistent praise from other local coaches, and she often attends her players’ club games to support them and record video to send to colleges.
The effect of that work is best seen in her back line, where Lopez and Gonzales are joined by fellow captain Marvin Herrera. The trio of friends are the heart of this year’s team — and a big reason for its success. The Mustangs conceded more than one goal just twice in the regular season.
The defensive captains talk on a group chat every day about how best they can lead the team and help their coach. Each of them remembers what it was like to be a freshman, how the seniors back then seemed intimidating even though they were inviting. They knew early on they were joining a special program. They hope that feeling is the same now, despite the field and the equipment and everything else that stands in the Mustangs’ way.
“I asked Marvin earlier this year: ‘Do you think [the freshman] feel the way we did? Do you think they look up to us like that?,” Lopez recalled. “He said ‘Yeah.’ I hope so.”
