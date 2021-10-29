In the seconds before each football snap, the most important player on the field is the center. The quarterback might seem all-powerful, but until the ball is in his hands, until he can dissect the defense, the title belongs to the man usually lost in squatter’s row, often only identifiable on TV by an outstretched arm. The center is, after all, not just the play-starter, but in charge of telling everyone how to keep the quarterback on his feet.