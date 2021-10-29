The first thing Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier does after breaking the huddle is spy the safeties. He looks for clues to the defense’s intentions, identifies the middle linebacker and adjusts his linemates. The reserved 28-year-old from suburban Minneapolis is perhaps most animated in those moments, preparing 1,500 pounds of men for a brutal ballet. Roullier is proud of this brainy role.
“I’m not the biggest, fastest or strongest guy,” he said, adding, “My strengths come from me being a technician and more of a mental player.”
This season, as Washington has struggled to a 2-5 start, Roullier has been the quiet, oft-overlooked engine of one of the NFL’s better offensive lines. He’s not the unit’s best-known player (that would be right guard Brandon Scherff), its exciting rookie (right tackle Sam Cosmi) or its biggest personality (left tackle Charles Leno Jr.), but in many ways the former sixth-round pick from Wyoming is its most reliable member. He hasn’t missed a snap this season, all while winning 84 percent of his run blocks, according to ESPN, the league’s best rate among centers.
In January, before his first season of rebuilding the Washington Football Team was even over, Coach Ron Rivera cemented Roullier as the line’s keystone of the future with a four-year, $40.5 million contract. Roullier was the first player Rivera inherited to sign an extension, and he became, as the team’s only clean-shaven lineman, a baby-faced leader — an anchor for a position group fortified this offseason in preparation of finding a franchise quarterback.
“Chase is a very smart, physical football player,” said assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton. He described Roullier diagnosing a new defensive look midgame and explaining it to coaches and teammates on the sideline. “He will pick it up right away. You don’t have to wait till Monday to figure out what [the defense] did.”
Sports make sense to Roullier because of his childhood in Savage, Minn. His parents, Mark and DeeAnn, grew up athletes, and he spent many of his early years in the stands, watching his older sister Brienne, or competing himself. Roullier liked basketball, baseball and hockey, and he often traveled for weekend tournaments, playing video games with friends and running around hotel hallways — though he was always sure to avoid trouble.
“I had a pretty good childhood,” Roullier said. “Probably followed the rules even more than I should have at times.” He laughed. “My parents would even say I was a goody-two-shoes.”
Roullier, always one of the biggest kids in his grade, gravitated toward football. His dad had played defensive back at Montana Tech and coached his son, and by the time Roullier hit fifth grade, he began practicing with the team at Burnsville High. Now, in the NFL, Roullier sometimes meets linemen who used to play glamour positions, such as Scherff, who played quarterback.
“I can’t really fathom it,” Roullier said, shaking his head. “I got used to [offensive line]. I weigh too much to do any of these positions, so there’s no point in learning them. [I] just got good at what I can do.”
After a hectic college recruiting process, during which the two-star recruit lost offers because he waited too long, Roullier ended up in Laramie, Wyo. He spent two years learning the offense, but then, before his redshirt sophomore season, Wyoming fired the coaching staff. Often, turnover hurts players, but the new line coach was Scott Fuchs, who had once recruited Roullier at North Dakota State.
That year, Roullier said, changed everything. Fuchs distilled blocking to five components — stance, hand placement, wide base, butt down, head placement — and saw Roullier’s advanced mental acuity, how he could see the edge or spot defenders betraying the scheme. Fuchs assigned Roullier presnap calls even though he played left guard, not center. Roullier, a mechanical engineering major learning about power and leverage in class, thought everything clicked.
Over the next three seasons, which were some of the best in program history, Roullier started every game for the Cowboys, moving to center as a senior. Fuchs said Roullier’s cool allowed him to do things he’d never seen from another lineman, though he’s coached others in the NFL. In the 2016 Mountain West championship game against San Diego State, Fuchs remembered, there was a lot of exotic pressure and Roullier always identified the indicator, directed traffic, blocked his gap and got everyone right.
“If other people screwed up, he could fix it,” Fuchs said, adding, “He can make the game run slower in his mind. Composure is a key component, so when there’s a problem, he thinks, ‘This is how I fix it.’”
Eight months later, at his first NFL training camp in Richmond, line coach Bill Callahan asked the team’s center, Spencer Long, to help cross-train Roullier at interior positions. Long saw the rookie was better than his draft status, with long arms, thick legs and great form. He liked the kid; even though some mistook his subdued nature for weakness, Long didn’t.
They worked together before and after practice. Long taught Roullier some subtle nuances of the system, such as snapping with a different technique and closing ground in the run game. There were “little cheats” for the most difficult blocks, such as when a center must snap, run wide-zone to the right and beat a nose tackle shaded to the right. He showed Roullier, essentially, how to move all four limbs independently while snapping the ball for an effective reach-block. Roullier wasn’t fazed.
In 2016, Long had become the starting center when his mentor, Kory Lichtensteiger, suffered a season-ending calf injury. A little more than a year later, Long injured his knee and Roullier replaced him. Long understood the cycle.
“I could see a lot of what happened to me in what was happening to Chase,” he said.
Over the next three seasons, Roullier established himself as a steady, dependable presence, starting all but two games. Last season, as his rookie contract was set to expire, he played through a knee injury and tried not to wonder if the new staff would value him like the one at Wyoming did. On Christmas Eve, Roullier’s agent, Tom Mills, said, the team emailed an initial contract offer and they negotiated through the holidays.
On Jan. 2, Roullier drove to team headquarters with his wife, Sarah. He signed the deal on a table outside because of coronavirus protocols, then boarded the team plane to Philadelphia for the regular season finale. He felt, for the first time, like he had some security. It’s rare for players, especially ones from small schools such as his, drafted as late as he was, to receive a second contract with the same team.
“I still look at myself as the kid from Wyoming playing in the NFL, and I can’t believe it at times,” Roullier said. “Thinking of myself as someone that’s been compensated like I’ve been, it’s hard for me to fathom that I would be at that level. … It’s definitely a dream come true.”
This season, snap after snap, Roullier has shown he hasn’t become complacent. He’s having perhaps the best season of his career, ranking fifth among all centers in Pro Football Focus grades, blocking well despite another quarterback change. He’s excelling, in no small part because of how he prepared.
Early this offseason, Roullier and his wife bought a house in Northern Virginia. She was the quarterback of the remodel, as Roullier drywalled and woodworked, making a bathroom vanity and floating shelves for the kitchen. As he trained and renovated, Roullier was doing what he’s always tried to, and what’s gotten him this far, which is build things that last.