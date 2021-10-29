“With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season” Inter Milan said in a statement, adding that the Italian ruling would not prevent Eriksen from playing in another country.
“Although the current conditions of the player don’t meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity,” the Serie A club said.
Considered one of the world’s top midfielders, Eriksen began his professional career with Ajax in the Netherlands before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in England. He had been with Inter Milan since January 2020. No clubs have publicly expressed interest in signing Eriksen, who turns 30 in February.
Eriksen visited Inter Milan’s training facility in early August, and the team said he was in “excellent physical and mental shape.” But that same month, the Italian Football Federation announced that Eriksen would not be allowed to play in that country unless the defibrillator was removed.
Eriksen spent six days in the hospital after suffering the heart attack, during which doctors installed the defibrillator. Denmark would make a stirring run to the Euro semifinals before losing to England.