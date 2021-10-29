Program legend Kliff Kingsbury followed Tuberville. He won eight games in his first season, then never did better than 7-6 in three seasons with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. He went 35-40 in six seasons at his alma mater. He is now piloting the NFL’s lone unbeaten team, 7-0 Arizona.
It’s enough to make one think Wells might just thrive in an unanticipated way before long, despite his 13-17 record with the Red Raiders.
As for Texas Tech? Monday’s firing of Wells — and Saturday’s come-from-ahead 25-24 loss to Kansas State that preceded it — was a reminder of how little it has done since Leach’s firing.
The Pirate King was and remains a lightning rod for many reasons, and this isn’t meant to rehash his dismissal. It’s to observe he did remarkable work at Texas Tech with the Air Raid offense that has since been replicated to the point of ubiquity.
Leach won a school-record 84 games in 10 seasons, won at least eight games in each of his final eight seasons and finished .500 or better in the Big 12 in all but his first season. And to further prove he knew what he was doing, he posted the best winning percentage of any at Washington State coach with at least three seasons in Pullman since the early 1950s during his eight-year stint.
Success followed Leach. It did not linger in Lubbock.
In the past 11 seasons entering 2021, the Red Raiders never finished with a winning record in Big 12 play. They entered this year with five consecutive losing years, a streak that would stretch to six if they lose out against Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
Basically, they’ve become a Big 12 backmarker, with the presence of Kansas a modest cushion. Texas Tech is 16-34 in conference play since 2016. Take out a 5-1 mark against the Jayhawks, and the record dips to 11-33.
The pending move of Oklahoma and especially Texas to the SEC has the potential for deepening the program’s problems. The new-look Big 12 — with outposts in Florida, Ohio and Utah — will be less Texas-centric, will almost certainly generate less revenue and will remove two annual rivals who could be counted upon to add some national relevance to any encounter (Oklahoma because it’s good, Texas because it’s constantly under a microscope).
It’s a long way from the fun times of the Leach years, when Michael Crabtree was snatching last-second, game-winning touchdown catches and the Red Raiders’ pinball offense was a must-see show. About to move on to a fourth post-Leach coach, it’s fair to wonder when Texas Tech will enjoy that sustained level of success again.
Not what it used to be
Clemson and Florida State have accounted for every ACC Atlantic Division title since 2009, their annual meetings often serving as a de facto ticket to the league championship game in that span.
Not this year.
For only the third time in 31 meetings since 1988 (and first time since 2010), the Tigers (4-3, 3-2 ACC) and the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) meet without either popping up in the Associated Press rankings.
This is unusual stuff for Clemson, which has dropped three games in a year for the first time since 2014 and has little margin for error thanks to an anemic offense. Florida State has struggled for much of the past five seasons, but to its credit enters Death Valley on a three-game winning streak.
It’s a modest run compared to the Seminoles’ exploits under the late Bobby Bowden, but a victory at Clemson would still be something for Coach Mike Norvell’s program to tout. It just won’t win Florida State an ACC title, at least not this season.
Five with the most at stake in Week 9
1a. Michigan and 1b. Michigan State. A pair of 7-0 teams meeting the day before Halloween? That’s the formula for a blockbuster game regardless of the names on the jerseys. The fact it’s an in-state rivalry only adds to the drama.
If one team has a little more riding on this, it’s No. 6 Michigan. There was a good chance this was a make-or-break season for Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, and now it’s more like a make-or-break five weeks after efficiently getting through September and most of October. Beating the No. 8 Spartans, who are in the midst of a surprising run, would be a good start to a tough closing stretch.
2. Georgia. It feels like weird stuff happens at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party more often than not. At least one of the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) or the Gators have been ranked entering 17 of the last 19 meetings since 2002. The lower-ranked team has won eight of those 17 games, including each of the last two seasons. As good as it’s been and as inconsistent as Florida (4-3, 2-3) is, No. 1 Georgia could face its biggest headache yet.
3. Ohio State. The No. 5 Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have been busy pummeling Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana of late, and they’ll welcome No. 20 Penn State (5-2, 2-2) to the Horseshoe for a game under the lights. So much of this will hinge on how the Nittany Lions respond to back-to-back losses to Iowa and Illinois, the latter a nine-overtime marathon. Penn State’s playoff hopes might be effectively over, but they can still spoil the Buckeyes’ big plans.
4. Mississippi. The No. 10 Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) are a stealthy playoff possibility if they can get to 11-1 (or 12-1, if Alabama stumbles again and hands them the SEC West), but they’re far from a sure thing. Still, they have hope; to keep it, they’ll need to win at No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1), which is coming off an open date. A big day on the Plains would surely help Matt Corral’s Heisman chances, too.
5. Iowa. The loss to Purdue two weeks ago was unquestionably disappointing for the No. 9 Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who still have a playoff path. To stay on it, they’ll need to win what will surely be a slugfest at Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2). The Badgers have yielded 27 total points during a three-game winning streak, which means they’re looking more like their typical selves (and also a bit like Iowa, which has a stout defense of its own).
Heisman Watch
1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (2,453 yards, 26 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 40 yards, 2 TDs rushing). Young has accounted for eight TDs (six passing) and no interceptions in two games since the Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M. He’s also completed more than 70 percent of his passes in both games and is at 70 percent for the season. He’s positioned well entering November. (Last week: 2)
2. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (1,913 yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT passing; 474 yards, 9 TDs rushing). Turned in another clean game last week, going 18 of 23 for 185 yards and a touchdown against LSU. (LW: 1)
3. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (997 yards, 9 TDs rushing; 5 catches, 25 yards, 1 TD receiving). A big game against Michigan — which is yielding 116.6 rushing yards a game — would provide a jolt to Walker’s Heisman hopes. (LW: 3)
4. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (924 yards, 10 TDs rushing; 14 catches, 207 yards, 3 TDs receiving). The second-year player’s candidacy probably hinges on the next two weeks, when the Longhorns will need victories at Baylor and Iowa State to remain in the Big 12 race. (LW: 4)
5. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (2,236 yards, 23 TDs, 1 INT passing; 195 yards, 3 TDs rushing). While Clemson isn’t Clemson, its defense is still quite impressive. And Pickett threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers. He’s at the vanguard of a decent set of ACC QBs, including Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong. (LW: 5)
6. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (1,965 yards, 22 TDs, 3 INTs passing). It’s been quite the October for the Buckeyes’ first-year starter; the 14 TD passes against no interceptions stand out as much as anything. (LW: 6)