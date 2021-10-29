Basically, it comes down to the fact that the Hawkeyes have feasted upon opponents’ mistakes and misfortune as they’ve ascended up the polls, and that type of thing tends to even out over time. Iowa leads the nation in both total takeaways (21) and interceptions (16), but one-third of those turnovers and 37.5 percent of those interceptions came in one game, its 51-14 embarrassment of Maryland on Oct. 1, when the Terps simply self-destructed after losing standout wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. to a gruesome leg injury in the second quarter. In the Hawkeyes’ best win, 27-17 over Iowa State on Sept. 11, they had three interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown.