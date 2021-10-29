All point spreads taken Thursday from the consensus lines at VegasInsider.com. All times Eastern.
The favorite
Wisconsin (-3.5) vs. No. 9 Iowa, noon Saturday, ESPN
This game’s low over-under total (36.5) reflects the fact that it features two sluggish offenses and two good-to-great defenses, so why am I taking an unranked team giving a couple of points to one that resides in the top 10?
Basically, it comes down to the fact that the Hawkeyes have feasted upon opponents’ mistakes and misfortune as they’ve ascended up the polls, and that type of thing tends to even out over time. Iowa leads the nation in both total takeaways (21) and interceptions (16), but one-third of those turnovers and 37.5 percent of those interceptions came in one game, its 51-14 embarrassment of Maryland on Oct. 1, when the Terps simply self-destructed after losing standout wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. to a gruesome leg injury in the second quarter. In the Hawkeyes’ best win, 27-17 over Iowa State on Sept. 11, they had three interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Iowa also beat Penn State, 23-20, on Oct. 9, but only after Nittany Lions starting quarterback Sean Clifford left the game with an injury in the second quarter. Penn State was leading 17-3 at the time of Clifford’s injury but managed only 50 yards the rest of the game. In the 24-7 loss to Purdue that followed, Iowa managed all of one takeaway.
Oh, and Hawkeyes cornerback Riley Moss (four interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns) will miss Saturday’s game with a knee injury.
Wisconsin, which has the nation’s top defense in terms of SP+ (a pace- and opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency), has won three straight after a 1-3 start and is coming off a pretty dominant win over the same Purdue team that stifled Iowa, with the Badgers holding the Boilermakers to minus-13 rushing yards. Iowa ranks 12th in the Big Ten in total rushing yards, yards per carry and yards per game. The oddsmakers are daring you to take the top-10 Hawkeyes as an underdog here against an unranked team, but don’t buy it. The Badgers are the pick.
The underdog
Virginia (+2.5) at No. 25 BYU, 10:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
It’s debatable how much home-field advantage is worth in college football, and the previous consensus that it meant a standard three points for home teams on the point spread mostly has been chucked out the window, replaced by more of a team-by-team measurement. Nevertheless, it usually still means something, and the point spread for Saturday’s game in Provo, Utah, would seem to suggest that BYU and Virginia would be more or less equal on a neutral field.
These teams are not equal, even though BYU has reentered the top 25 while Virginia sits in the “receiving votes” category.
It all comes down to the Cougars’ defense, or lack thereof: BYU’s defense ranks 75th nationally in terms of SP+ and has been susceptible to big plays. The Cougars have given up 78 passing plays of at least 10 yards (112th nationally) and 25 passing plays of at least 20 yards (85th nationally), despite not playing any opponents with truly dynamite offensive attacks and rarely taking a lead so large that it would cause opponents to try to desperately recoup yardage with big plays (BYU’s largest in-game leads this season have been 18 points against Arizona and 22 points against South Florida, and both of those teams have wretched offenses).
Virginia’s offense is far from wretched: It ranks seventh in SP+. The Cavaliers lead the nation with 136 passing plays of at least 10 yards (20 more than second-place Western Kentucky) and 53 passing plays of at least 20 yards. Wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson rank 1-2 in the country in receptions of at least 15 yards, with 23 and 18, respectively.
Back to BYU’s alleged home-field advantage: At the start of the season, the Cougars had covered just 46.3 percent of the time at home since 2008 and 50 percent of the time since 2015. This year, they are 2-2 ATS at home, covering twice as an underdog and failing to cover twice as a favorite. Fade them as the favorite here and take the Cavaliers.
The wild card
Florida International at Marshall under 65, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Stadium
These two teams are 8-4 to the over against Football Bowl Subdivision competition this year, perhaps inflating the total for Saturday’s game.
Despite putting up occasionally gaudy offensive numbers, Florida International (1-6) has exceeded 27 points against FBS competition exactly once this season, scoring 33 in an Oct. 8 loss to Charlotte, which has the nation’s fourth-worst defense in terms of SP+ and allowed Golden Panthers quarterback Max Bortenschlager to throw for a program-record 466 yards. FIU’s offense is reliant almost totally upon big plays — its 12 scrimmage plays of 50-plus yards lead the nation — but has a tendency to bog down: It has scored points on only 66.7 percent of its trips inside its opponents’ red zone, tied for the fourth-worst mark in the nation. As a result, FIU ranks 90th nationally in points per play (0.329) and 92nd in points per game (23).
Part of FIU’s problem is keeping Bortenschlager upright. Charlotte sacked him five times, which represents more than a third of its total sacks on the season (14). For the season, FIU quarterbacks have been sacked on 9.4 percent of their dropbacks (110th nationally). Marshall is averaging 3.7 sacks per game (tied for eighth nationally) and has registered a sack on 11.3 percent of its opponents’ dropbacks (sixth in the nation). The Herd should be able to keep the Golden Panthers off script in a boom-or-bust game plan that relies on huge plays for points.