Patterson wasn’t drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2013, though, just because of his promise on special teams. He was a raw prospect as a wide receiver out of Tennessee, but in his combination of size (6-2, 220 pounds), speed (4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and movement skills, Minnesota saw an exceptional athlete capable of providing game-breaking plays in multiple situations. It appeared that Patterson might be well on his way to fulfilling that potential when he caught 45 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, with 158 rushing yards and three more scores. However, he never again reached those figures in receiving and scrimmage yards, even though the Patriots and Bears both took some steps toward using him in an all-around role.