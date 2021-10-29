“Those last eight years, I guess I ain’t did enough,” Patterson said this week of his sporadic offensive contributions during previous NFL stops with Minnesota, Oakland, New England and Chicago. “This year, I guess I’m doing enough.”
Patterson’s efforts as a running back and a wide receiver for Atlanta have been at least enough to help the team win three of its past four games, and he is not the only NFL veteran known for his prowess on special teams who has suddenly turned into an offensive force. Just a little farther to the south, Jamal Agnew’s quick acclimation to a role as Jacksonville’s new slot receiver helped the struggling Jaguars finally get their first victory of the season.
As with Patterson and Atlanta, if all Agnew did for the Jaguars was continue to excel as a kick returner, he probably would more than justify the three-year, $14.25 million contract that lured him from the Detroit Lions. He got his Jacksonville tenure off to a flying start with returns of more than 100 yards in two straight September games, including a record-tying, 109-yard touchdown off a missed field goal, earning him AFC special teams player of the month honors.
However, when Jacksonville wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4, Agnew was asked to do more. Stepping into the slot while teammate Laviska Shenault Jr. moved to Chark’s vacated outside role, Agnew caught 11 of the 13 passes thrown his way over the past two games for 119 yards, with an eight-yard rushing attempt thrown in for good measure.
That would be noteworthy enough for a 26-year-old with a total of 26 offensive touches over his first four seasons in the league, compared with 138 combined kickoff and punt returns in that span. However, Agnew’s transformation into reliable wide receiver is all the more admirable given that he played cornerback in college and into his NFL career and only began to focus full-time on offense last season.
“They know what I’m capable of, and they know I’m really just scratching the surface,” Agnew told Pro Football Focus last week. “I feel like it’s honestly scary how much better I can get, and how good I can really be on the offensive side of the ball once I really crack down on the things I feel like I need to get better at.”
Both Agnew and Patterson have already been scaring opposing kick-coverage units for years. Since arriving in the NFL in 2017, Agnew has six return touchdowns — four on punts and two on kickoffs. Patterson, meanwhile, only has one career punt return but is arguably the greatest kickoff returner in NFL history; his eight touchdowns in that capacity are tied for the most all-time, and his average of 29.6 yards per return is second only to Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (30.6).
Patterson wasn’t drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2013, though, just because of his promise on special teams. He was a raw prospect as a wide receiver out of Tennessee, but in his combination of size (6-2, 220 pounds), speed (4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and movement skills, Minnesota saw an exceptional athlete capable of providing game-breaking plays in multiple situations. It appeared that Patterson might be well on his way to fulfilling that potential when he caught 45 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, with 158 rushing yards and three more scores. However, he never again reached those figures in receiving and scrimmage yards, even though the Patriots and Bears both took some steps toward using him in an all-around role.
With the help of first-year Falcons coach Arthur Smith, and at the relatively advanced age of 30, Patterson has made a major leap this season. Through six games, he is on pace to shatter his career marks in receptions, carries and scrimmage yards, and in a win last week at Miami he was a clear offensive focal point, getting a team-high 14 carries while being on the field for a season-high 73 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. Overall, Patterson has at least six carries in every game this season and at least 58 receiving yards in four, with a team-high six total touchdowns, including three against the Washington Football Team. He is Atlanta’s leading rusher and its second-leading receiver.
All this while continuing to return kickoffs and play the crucial role of gunner on Atlanta’s punts.
“He’s like a throwback kind of player from another generation, where he does everything,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan told CBS Sports of Patterson this month. “He plays special teams for us, covers kicks, is a running back, runs the ball between the tackles, catches the ball out of the backfield. We’ll line him up out outside and he can run routes. He’s incredibly competitive and physical, and he’s been awesome to play with.”
Patterson’s versatility has put him in rare territory. With a rushing touchdown against the Dolphins, he became the only NFL player to add 10 of those for his career to 10 or more receiving touchdowns and five or more kickoff return touchdowns since the 1970 merger.
In some ways, what Agnew has accomplished recently is even more jarring because it has come even more out of nowhere. By the same token, Patterson’s track record suggests that what he is doing is more sustainable.
To the credit of both return men, they have thus far been providing something truly special for their teams.