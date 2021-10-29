The fallout from Snyder’s affairs has tainted Goodell, league counsel Jeff Pash, and all of his fellow owners with a hint of corruption, and made them seem not just indifferent to harassment, but active enablers of it. This comes just as they were trying to make headway on matters like sexism, racism and homophobia. The league committed $250 million to a public campaign on social issues, trying to build a better image. Snyder acts as a one-man wrecking crew to all of it — and begs the question to Congress of whether his club is alone, and whether actionable sexual harassment isn’t rampant across the league.