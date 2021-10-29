8:00 p.m.

One key piece of Game 3 will be Houston’s outfield defense. In a National League park, the Astros had to play usual designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, their most destructive offensive force, in left field. Alvarez is a lumbering fielder who has played enough left to have proven he’ll field the balls hit to him. But the move hurts the Astros in the other spots. Kyle Tucker will play center field and Michael Brantley shifts to right. The DH makes Houston a little worse in not one, but all three outfield spots. That’s not ideal behind Luis Garcia, who posted a low 38.5 groundball rate this season.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports