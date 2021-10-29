Game 3 of the World Series is underway, as the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros at Truist Park.

After the Astros evened the World Series at a game apiece with a Game 2 win on Wednesday, the series has shifted to Atlanta, where the Braves haven’t lost in five appearances this postseason.

Brian Snitker’s squad will look to snap a five-game losing streak in home World Series games dating back to 1996 when it sends Ian Anderson to the mound against fellow rookie right-hander Luis Garcia.

It’s the eighth matchup in World Series history between rookie starters and the first since the Tigers’ Justin Verlander and the Cardinals’ Anthony Reyes faced off in Game 1 of the 2006 Fall Classic.

History suggests this is a pivotal game for both teams. In the 60 previous instances in which the World Series was tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the title 39 times.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 3

  • Matchup: Astros vs. Braves (Series is tied, 1-1).
  • Location: Truist Park, Atlanta.
  • Starting pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Ian Anderson.
  • TV: Fox.
8:00 p.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: One key piece of Game 3 will be Houston’s outfield defense. In a National League park, the Astros had to play usual designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, their most destructive offensive force, in left field. Alvarez is a lumbering fielder who has played enough left to have proven he’ll field the balls hit to him. But the move hurts the Astros in the other spots. Kyle Tucker will play center field and Michael Brantley shifts to right. The DH makes Houston a little worse in not one, but all three outfield spots. That’s not ideal behind Luis Garcia, who posted a low 38.5 groundball rate this season.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports