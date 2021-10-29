History suggests this is a pivotal game for both teams. In the 60 previous instances in which the World Series was tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the title 39 times.
What to know about Game 3
Ian Anderson retires Astros 1-2-3 in the second
Ian Anderson had better control in the second inning than he did in the first and retired the Astros in order on 14 pitches. Anderson got Yuli Gurriel looking at a changeup down the middle for his first strikeout to end the frame.
Two-out walk doesn't hurt Astros' Luis Garcia in the first
For the first time this series, the first inning did not feature a run. Astros starter Luis Garcia, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his last start, in Game 6 of the ALCS, struck out Eddie Rosario with a cutter for the first out before getting Freddie Freeman to fly out to left. After issuing a two-out walk to Ozzie Albies, the rookie right-hander fell behind Austin Riley 3-0 before striking him out swinging at a 96 mph fastball to end the threat.
Braves' Ian Anderson works around two walks in a scoreless top of the first
José Altuve, who elicited chants of “Cheater! Cheater! Cheater!” when he stepped to the plate at Truist Park, led off Game 3 with a walk against Ian Anderson, but was erased on a double play grounder by the next hitter, Michael Brantley. Anderson issued a two-out walk to Alex Bregman before getting Yordan Alvarez to fly out to left to end the inning.
MLB, Braves honor Hank Aaron with a video tribute before Game 3
Before tonight’s game, a two-and-a-half-minute video tribute to Hall of Famer and Braves legend Hank Aaron, who died in January at 86, was shown on the video board at Truist Park and on the Fox television broadcast.
Aaron’s widow, Billye, and Hank’s children — Dorinda, Gaile, Hank Jr. and Lary — were recognized on the field before Hank Jr. threw the ceremonial first pitch to Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Astros Manager Dusty Baker, whom Aaron convinced to sign with the Braves as a teenage outfielder in 1967, then walked to the mound and hugged Aaron’s children.
Aaron’s No. 44 has been painted on the grass in center field all season.
Game 3 weather forecast includes a chance of showers
With rain in the area, neither team took batting practice on the field at Atlanta’s Truist Park before Game 3. The tarp was removed shortly after 7 p.m. Eastern, and with any luck the grounds crew won’t need to put it back on.
Tonight’s forecast for the first World Series game in Atlanta since 1999 calls for temperatures around 50 degrees, 5-10 mph winds and a roughly 15 percent chance of light showers.
With no DH, Astros will start Yordan Alvarez in left field
With the series shifting to Atlanta, there won’t be a designated hitter in either team’s lineup for the next three games.
The Astros will start their regular DH, Yordan Alvarez, in left field, with regular left fielder Michael Brantley moving to right field and regular right fielder Kyle Tucker getting his fifth career start in center.
Joc Pederson is out of the Braves’ lineup for Game 3, with Jorge Soler, who served as the DH for the first two games in Houston, getting the start in right field.
The 'tomahawk chop' lives on in Atlanta, where the World Series has arrived
In the summer of 2020 and the months that followed, messages from schools and sports teams flooded Aaron Payment’s inbox. Spurred by momentous change at higher levels, people wanted to know why they should, and how they could, change a Native American team name and logo. As secretary of the National Congress of American Indians, Payment saw the ripple effects.
“There’s a movement,” Payment said. “And we will not go back.”
When the World Series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday night, the country will look upon a pocket of resistance. While other professional sports franchises have backed away from or eradicated ties to Native imagery, Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves have retrenched. In late innings and key moments, fans scream a faux war chant and swing their arms, a ritual known as the “tomahawk chop.” At Truist Park, which opened in 2017, a giant neon tomahawk beyond the center field fence slashes along with the crowd. Fans can dine at the Coors Light Chop House overlooking right field.
After years of colleges and high schools retiring Native mascots, sometimes under state law, the past 18 months have seen a change at sports’ highest level. Under pressure from corporate sponsors in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the national reckoning it sparked, the Washington Football Team ditched its former name, which dictionaries define as a slur. The Cleveland Indians, which had already banished a caricature logo, dropped their name and will play starting next year as the Guardians.
With the World Series spotlight on the franchise for the first time since 1999, the Braves are viewed by advocates as a holdout amid an overdue cultural shift, clinging to a name that offends and dehumanizes an underserved minority group out of deference to fan loyalty and branding.
Perspective: Once again, MLB's playoffs are a slog
HOUSTON — The focus in this postseason — and this World Series — should be on Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa, on the unlikely Atlanta Braves and the powerhouse Houston Astros. With the Astros’ 7-2 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the series is tied at a game apiece as it heads to Atlanta. There is almost certainly compelling baseball to come, and there is time to talk about it.
Plenty. Of. Time.
Show of hands: How many stayed up to watch the conclusion of both Games 1 and 2? For Tuesday’s series opener, that would have meant finally flipping off the television at 12:17 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, a full 4 hours 6 minutes after the first pitch. For Game 2, that was tightened to 3:11. Enjoy those extra Z’s.
The games are too long. Yes, they’re too slow, and they start too late. But they’re too long.
Perspective: The Astros mistreated their sport. The Braves mistreat human beings.
It has been almost 30 years since Native American writer and civil rights leader Suzan Shown Harjo, of Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee heritage, rendered the queen of daytime TV nearly speechless.
Harjo educated Oprah Winfrey and the 12 million people watching her talk show about the true provenance of a pantomime called the “tomahawk chop.” It was said to have started in the 1980s in the football stands at Florida State, where mostly White fans cheered their team — named, for some odd reason, after an Indigenous people, the Seminoles, whose land was stolen in deadly wars waged by the U.S. military. The fans moved one outstretched arm back and forth from the elbow, to the chorus of what was supposed to imitate any native people’s drumbeat.
By the time Harjo was on Winfrey’s show, the mass gesticulation had infested Atlanta’s Major League Baseball stadium, where the home team, decorated in native imagery, was hosting the World Series in Atlanta before a national audience.
But, Harjo explained to Winfrey and her audience, the gesture had absolutely nothing to do with native people.
“The tomahawk chop, that’s a White person’s invention,” Harjo told Winfrey on a program titled “Racism in 1992.” “The ‘boom-boom-boom-boom, boom-boom-boom-boom’ … is just a lack of creativity on the part of movie director musical folks. And ‘woo, woo, woo’ … is just drunken White people coming out of bars at closing time and has nothing to do with Indians.”
Yet upon this week’s return of baseball’s preeminent event to a stadium near Atlanta, where Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday night, the old pastime of America pronounced it learned nothing. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB isn’t troubled by the fans’ antics or the Atlanta team name, and — echoing Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, who once infamously proclaimed he would never change the racist name of his team — said the controversy was closed.
All of which solidified my decision to hate not just the player but the game, too, in this World Series.