Chapas explained the gravitas of this game in a way that sounded almost poetic, Lynch remembers, yet it all turned out to be true.
“Until you've suited up and played in a game of this magnitude that has this much emotional undertone to it,” Lynch said, “you'll never really fully understand how it works.”
Here’s how it goes: On the weekend closest to Halloween, these programs meet in Jacksonville, rather than trading trips to each other’s campus. For fans, the game turns into a weekend-long event that attracts crowds far bigger than what will fit in the stadium. On the field, unpredictability is the norm, with coaches’ jobs and title hopes on the line.
As rivalry games approach, coaches often remind players that the record of their opponent carries little weight. In the past two decades, the need to worry about those upsets is particularly pronounced in Jacksonville — even when the gap between the teams is as significant as it will be this weekend when No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) hopes to keep rolling with a win against unranked Florida (4-3, 2-3).
In the past 20 editions of this game, a top-10 team has fallen 10 times. Sometimes a top-10 team has to lose if it’s a meeting between two squads of that caliber, but six of those losses (four suffered by Georgia and two by Florida) came when the opponent wasn’t among the nation’s top 10 teams. Other marquee college football rivalries don’t compare in this makeshift chaos index.
Some former Georgia players guess that the neutral site plays a critical role in these upsets. Teams that aren’t playing well enter with desperation, knowing a rivalry win could save their seasons. In 11 of the last 15 seasons, the Georgia-Florida winner has gone on to play in the SEC championship. And losses in this matchup can just as quickly derail championship hopes.
“It’s one of those games that you know it has historic implications,” said linebacker Rennie Curran, who played for the Bulldogs from 2007 to 2009. “It has ripple effects for how your time at Georgia is remembered.”
By 2012, Lynch had experience in this game and knew the opportunity it presented. The Gators, ranked third in the AP poll, entered undefeated, and Georgia had only lost once. Lynch knew if his 12th-ranked team beat a top opponent, the Bulldogs would surge up the standings, and then, he said, “we’re probably going to be in the driver’s seat for a potential spot in the national championship.”
The Bulldogs knocked off Florida, and that win sent them, rather than the Gators, to the SEC title game, which served as a de facto play-in game for the national championship. The Bulldogs fell short against Alabama in a narrow loss, and the Crimson Tide went on to win the national title.
The introduction of the College Football Playoff has perhaps widened the margin for error. The Bulldogs could lose this weekend and still be in control, particularly because no team in the East is threatening their spot atop the divisional standings. In years when Florida and Georgia are jostling for that spot in the conference title game, a win in Jacksonville is critical to keeping their hopes alive.
With the Florida-Georgia crowd split down the middle of the stadium, converging in each end zone, neither school has home-field advantage. Curran said it feels like the game can swing if one team riles up its fans early with a few big plays. The teams’ rosters are filled with a handful of players from the other state, and those emotional ties can lead to unexpected performances.
Season
Result
2002
Florida beat No. 5 Georgia, 20-13
2003
No. 23 Florida beat No. 4 Georgia, 16-13
2005
No. 16 Florida beat No. 4 Georgia, 14-10
2007
No. 20 Georgia beat No. 9 Florida, 42-30
2012
No. 12 Georgia beat No. 3 Florida, 17-9
2014
Florida beat No. 9 Georgia, 38-20
In the past three editions of this game, both Florida and Georgia ranked in the top 10. The Bulldogs won twice, and the Gators won in 2020. The last time a top-10 team fell against an opponent outside that tier was in 2014, when a one-loss Georgia team faced Florida, which entered with a 3-3 record. Leading up to the game, Coach Mark Richt’s staff emphasized how the Gators were talented, wanting the players to stay focused. But then, tight end Jeb Blazevich said his team came out a bit flat and hesitant. No. 9 Georgia stumbled against the unranked Gators, and that led to early frustration and a 38-20 defeat, which kept the Bulldogs out of the conference championship.
“I love that staff to death, but in this week, I think the error was to overcompensate on emphasizing the importance,” said Blazevich, who was a freshman that season. “We couldn’t relax and play our game. They built them up to be bigger and badder than they were. And so it was kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
Beginning in 1990, Florida had a significant advantage in the series, winning 13 games in a 14-year stretch. Toward the end of that run, the Bulldogs had a chance to win the school’s first national title since 1980. With Georgia ranked fifth entering this game in 2002, the unranked Gators crushed those hopes.
In 2003, No. 4 Georgia lost again to No. 23 Florida, which always seemed to have a psychological edge, said Sean Bailey, a Georgia receiver who played from 2003 to 2007. That game brought a “natural weight or cloud” that hung over the team, and the burden didn’t go away, even when the Bulldogs won in 2004. The next year, a top-five Georgia team lost again — but that win for No. 16 Florida felt like less of an upset because the undefeated Bulldogs played without injured starting quarterback D.J. Shockley.
“That was kind of the thing with Florida,” Bailey said. “As good as we were, whatever we were ranked, something always went wrong.”
That trend finally shifted, Bailey said, in 2007, when Richt told his players if they didn’t draw an excessive celebration penalty after Georgia’s first score, they’d have to run. When Knowshon Moreno leaped into the end zone in the first quarter, Bailey expected the running back to spike the ball. Or maybe Bailey and the other offensive players on the field would surround their teammate with a bear hug that prompted a flag. Instead, the entire team spontaneously ran onto the field, and Richt clapped along from the sideline.
“Our whole mantra,” Curran said, “was to get our swagger back.”
It worked. Georgia took down No. 9 Florida en route to finishing the season with a win in the Sugar Bowl.
But because of how this rivalry swings, the next year, Georgia endured a blowout loss. Florida Coach Urban Meyer called two timeouts in the final minute, an apparent attempt to prolong the pain. Georgia began the season as the nation’s top team, but Florida went on to win the national title.
“It doesn’t get any sweeter than this,” quarterback Tim Tebow told reporters after the 49-10 win.
Around this time of year, Bailey often relives the celebration penalty when asked by other parents while he coaches his sons’ football teams. He’s had friends reach out about this weekend’s game. Bailey says he’s not a betting person, but he tells others: “Don’t bet it. I don’t care what the spread is.”
It’s not about how good the 2021 Bulldogs might be; it’s just how this game sometimes goes. A desperate Florida squad seems like a dangerous opponent to those who have experienced this matchup, so when they think ahead to this weekend’s result, they independently offer a similar prediction: You never know.