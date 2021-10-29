Growing up in Dartmouth, Mass., Lynch had watched this annual Georgia-Florida extravaganza only from afar. So throughout that week in 2009, Shaun Chapas, an experienced fullback and Jacksonville native, gave Lynch a lesson in rivalry lore: If campus seemed quieter as the week progressed, it’s because all those students traveled here to party on the beaches. As the bus approaches the Jaguars’ stadium, there will be a miles-long stretch of orange and blue and red and black. The game would be an “emotional whirlwind experience,” Lynch remembers his teammate saying. Chapas warned Lynch that when he played in this matchup once, he would never treat it the same as any other.