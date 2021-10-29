That’s some harsh harrumphing there, but those addled with a grimier affliction — American football — might have felt similar pangs during this season and this Heisman Trophy chase. Preseason favorites have faded, and no player has seemed obvious, and if voters did opt to choose no winner, well, that would light up social media with one righteous ruckus.
Prediction: They won’t, and besides, the very fact that the conversation includes Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, deemed the front-runner back on Oct. 10 by another III (a certain Robert Griffin III), redeems the whole thing anyway. That’s because Walker would be that story that restores a big idea, that in a social media hellscape, one might gain promotion without mastering self-promotion.
Going into the great-big hoo-ha coming Saturday in East Lansing between No. 6 Michigan (7-0) and No. 8 Michigan State (7-0), Walker would be the nation’s leading rusher in a nation that isn’t all that much into leading rushers anymore. A country that once voted 11 Heismans in a row to running backs (1973-83) has gone gaga for quarterbacks, handing them 17 of the 21 Heismans distributed on ESPN’s excruciatingly long telecasts this century.
Now here’s a guy who averages 142.4 rushing yards per game with 997 in seven games, a guy who transferred in transfer-portal fashion after two pretty good years at Wake Forest, a guy who has ended up with the longest-ever run from scrimmage at two schools (96 at Wake Forest, 94 at Michigan State), a guy admired for his humility, a guy who doesn’t shout from bygone recruiting lists and doesn’t even appear on some, a guy who had trouble getting offers, who took Wake Forest’s late-stage offer after a coach (Andrew Atkins) drove him all the way over there, a guy who has the TVs tuned to the Big Ten even in the Memphis suburb of Arlington (pop. 14,000).
“A lot of people are watching Michigan State football and Big Ten football that don’t usually watch Big Ten football,” said Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman, a longtime mayor (10 years) and a longtime fire driver and EMT with the Memphis Fire Department (18 years). Wissman imagines people “glued to the TV” for the noon kickoff up north, probably “from 8 a.m. on.”
Under the Friday night lights in Arlington these heady days, they’re talking about how nearby Memphis must regret not snapping up Walker, long after the days when, Wissman said, “We were wondering why he wasn’t more heavily recruited.”
Some of that owes to colleges choosing their running backs early so that if you’re not chosen by the sophomore year of high school, it can get hard to get chosen. Some of that might have owed to social media presences mattering more than maybe even they should. Between teaching business classes on Thursday in Arlington, Adam Sykes, Walker’s head coach in high school, told of a reality where some prep players tweet about “their 15th or 20th offer,” and then others start to find themselves lacking because they don’t have same.
“It was a frustrating time for him, and for me as well,” Sykes said. “He did a good job of not showing it outwardly.” The chorus kept coming from college coaches: “‘We like Kenny, but we’ve already got a guy that’s committed we like also,’” Sykes said. Here was a player with a personality of “knowing he’s a really good football player but not having to tell people that.”
If one doesn’t much self-promote, Sykes said, well then: “‘You’re not confident, so you’re not the person we’re looking for.’” Sykes said, “It’s definitely different than it was 15 years ago.”
With Walker, “If you were to see him walking around our school during classes, you would never know he was this big-time football player,” Sykes said.
But: “The lights come on, a different deal.”
Wissman, who calls Walker “the most exciting player to watch that’s ever come through this (Memphis) area, I think,” found himself pitching to a University of Memphis booster: “You’ve got to get somebody out here to look at him, because the way he can stop and go, you don’t see that.” The mayor who knows his sports saw too much reliance on a clock for measuring speed, and saw “the way he could move and dish out punishment. I called him more of an ankle-breaker because he’d make a move and people would just fall on their faces.”
So when Wake Forest offered a late-stage recruiting visit and Walker’s parents had to work, off went coach (Atkins, then Arlington’s defensive coordinator) and player (Walker) on the 19-hour, round-trip journey from the edge of Memphis through the Appalachians to the middle of North Carolina. “Anybody else in my position or our positions would do the same,” the coach said. Atkins said, “I mean, he really is kind of quiet, and I’m not far off of that myself,” so they’d have “a little bit of conversation here and there.” He said, “I do remember him talking about how he hadn’t seen the Appalachian Mountains before, so he thought that was pretty cool.”
By then, Walker had become a local legend, especially given the Arlington-Cordova game of Oct. 20, 2017, Cordova’s 72-63 win during which the current Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks scored seven touchdowns for Cordova and Walker scored five for Arlington (including four in the fourth quarter), with one sequence featuring Banks rushing 82 yards for a 65-56 lead and Walker returning the ensuing kickoff 99 to close it to 65-63.
Of course, that was high school and this is something else, but those who have known and seen Walker for half his life also knew he would work his way earnestly up that incline. “I knew he was going to be a Division I football player and be successful wherever he went,” Sykes said, “just because of the character and the talent.” Wissman, who remembers calling Walker “Thundershoes” way, way back in pewee days, said, “Let me just say this: He’s a good guy all around, on and off the field. He’s just polite. He comes up and shakes your hand. He’s very thankful for what he’s been able to do.”
“In all reality,” Atkins said, “he’s the kind of kid that you want something like this to happen to,” and the coach and tireless driver soon added, “I make a point to tell everybody he’s one of the most deserving people — his work ethic, his humility — he’s one of the most deserving people to get this kind of attention.”
While Walker hasn’t spent this season yammering much about himself, he did let out a fine and surprising laugh at the interview lectern after his 233-yard game at Rutgers, when somebody asked if his 94-yard run had been the longest of his life, and he said, “I believe I had a 96-yarder at Wake,” and then he laughed to a high pitch.
Right about now, the Vegas oddsmakers on Heisman matters have him sitting around fifth or sixth behind a batch of quarterbacks, with the front-runner the excellent Bryce Young at Alabama. That alone is a stunning rise for Walker, a matter Wissman finds “amazing, to even be included in that discussion,” and “great for the team and even the school to have that pride of ‘even little old Arlington,’” and something that “gives people hope and excitement.”
Heismans always go to some city or town, of course, and it often feels surreal to that city or town. One went last year to Amite City, La. If Walker were to thrive against Michigan and beyond, and somehow one were to go to Arlington, Tenn., that’d be a story, enough that the Downtown Athletic Club would go ahead and name an unmistakable winner.