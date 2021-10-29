Of course, that was high school and this is something else, but those who have known and seen Walker for half his life also knew he would work his way earnestly up that incline. “I knew he was going to be a Division I football player and be successful wherever he went,” Sykes said, “just because of the character and the talent.” Wissman, who remembers calling Walker “Thundershoes” way, way back in pewee days, said, “Let me just say this: He’s a good guy all around, on and off the field. He’s just polite. He comes up and shakes your hand. He’s very thankful for what he’s been able to do.”