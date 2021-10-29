“There are no moral victories. Moral victories are for people who don't mind losing. And we're certainly not that.”
Navy had a chance to upset Cincinnati despite being a 28-point underdog. Mistakes on both sides of the ball contributed to the Midshipmen losing a three-point lead before halftime, but it’s how the defense made those mistakes that irks Newberry. The unit had a meeting Monday, and the third-year coordinator pointed out individual lapses that caused a collapse of the entire system.
There wasn’t much in the vein of getting beaten one-on-one or blatant missed tackles. Newberry used the example of a fourth-and-eight situation in the third quarter in which a blitz was called and the corners are supposed to play up, expecting the ball to come out quickly. Instead, they backpedaled and gave up a nine-yard completion for the first down. The Bearcats scored a touchdown six plays later to take a 27-10 lead.
Newberry also mentioned a single blown assignment by a defensive lineman, not being in the correct gap for the call, that resulted in a 43-yard touchdown run by Jerome Ford. The back-to-back American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week was held to 47 rushing yards on 14 carries otherwise. Those are the small details that drive Newberry crazy.
“It just goes to show that we’re really close,” Newberry said. “So it’s frustrating when you look at those plays and felt like you really blew an opportunity.
“[Houston, SMU, Cincinnati] we lost by a touchdown. In all three of those games, you take two plays on defense and we just execute better, simply execute. It’s not a lack of ability. That’s just lack of execution. And we [would] win those games. Just the margin for error is so small for us.”
The Midshipmen face a Tulsa team Friday that has struggled offensively this season but has improved in the past two weeks with wins against Memphis and South Florida. The Golden Hurricane (3-4) rallied from deficits in both and hung 35 and 32 points on the board.
Navy’s defensive numbers don’t wow anyone — it is ranked 49th in total defense and 107th in scoring defense — but things trended in the right direction Saturday after it had given up big plays in a 35-17 loss to Memphis on Oct. 14. Tulsa is ranked 88th in scoring offense, but it has been able to move the ball as the No. 21 team in total offense with 459.4 yards per game.
“That's been a common thing so far this year,” Navy cornerback Jamal Glenn said. “We've been close to winning, but we haven't finished games out. We came into the game like there's no such thing as moral victories. So it didn't matter if we lost by a field goal or not. We left plays on the field and plays that were uncharacteristic of us. It was little errors that came down to five, six plays, really, that would've changed the game.
“Instead of us losing, we probably would've won that game regardless of what anybody else on the team would have done. Just off of defense. So it was disappointing.”
That has been the story of Navy’s 2021 season. The team just isn’t talented enough to overcome miscues. It needs to control the clock to keep opposing offenses on the sideline and win close games. The Mids haven’t shown the ability to score points in bunches, and a lot of pressure is on the defense. That defense has been far more consistent, and the performance against Cincinnati was impressive considering how well the Bearcats had been playing offensively.
Still, it’s difficult to for anyone to be particularly upbeat.
“Guys are disappointed but also encouraged,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “Basically, three top 25 teams have been one-score losses. But you still lose the game.
“Our guys are down, obviously, from losing but also encouraged recognizing that . . . we can play with anybody on our schedule but we can also lose to everybody. So we’ve got to play better.”