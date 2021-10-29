That kind of stinginess could foretell major turnover on a roster loaded with rising stars likely due large raises in arbitration. Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea and even Bassitt are among those Athletics projected to make more than $8 million each in arbitration. Melvin was making far less than that in 2022 and Oakland was so eager to shed that money that they asked for nothing in return. It would get far more than nothing for Olson, Chapman, Manaea and Bassitt. Melvin’s departure may be a sign that they are willing to test that theory.