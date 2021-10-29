That message came Friday, when Steven Shiblie nailed a 20-yard field goal with 1 minute 18 seconds remaining and Seneca Valley stopped the Swarmin’ Hornets on their final drive.
“A lot of teams look over us because of previous years,” Eagles wide receiver Nehemai Cross said. “All I have to say is, we’re back.”
Seneca Valley (6-3), owners of a state-best 12 state championships, and Damascus (6-3), just behind with 11 state titles, are perhaps Maryland’s most accomplished programs. The former rivals, however, are in transition phases and have trended in opposite directions this season.
The Hornets have won four state titles in the past five postseasons, including the 3A crown when the state last conducted playoffs in 2019. But with a new coaching staff, Damascus capped its worst regular season since 1995.
Success in the past decade has proved more elusive for the Eagles, who last won a state title in 2002. Three years after finishing 2-8, Seneca Valley concluded its best regular season since 2016.
When the two schools met in the 1990s and 2000s, the game was often Montgomery County’s premier matchup. The games later became uncompetitive. Friday was the Eagles’ first win over the Hornets in a decade. While Seneca Valley secured the top seed in the Maryland 4A-3A West region, Damascus will face stiff competition in 3A.
“At practice yesterday, actually, the coaches were telling us what they did back then and how it was just always [Damascus] hitting us,” Shiblie said. “We just had to beat them just to show them up.”
Shiblie was new not only to Friday’s rivalry, but also to football. When practices began in August, the former soccer player’s friends texted him that the football team needed a kicker. He began the season as a kickoff specialist on junior varsity and moved up to varsity Oct. 14.
When Shiblie lined up for the game-winner, he still wasn’t listed on the Eagles’ public roster. But his inexperience didn’t show. The sophomore focused on an eagle on Seneca Valley’s scoreboard that appeared between the uprights from his angle. When he lifted his head and saw the ball split the uprights, a moment he couldn’t have dreamed about three weeks ago had come to reality.
“I knew [Damascus] was good from just hearing it from back when I was in middle school,” Shiblie said. “It was always [Quince Orchard] and Damascus; those were the two teams that everybody feared. Now we beat [Damascus], so now we’re the ones to be feared.”
