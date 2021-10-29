They have the media platform “Boardroom,” which features podcasts with Durant (“The Etcs”) and Kleiman (“Boardroom: Out of Office”). They have also produced documentaries on subjects near and dear to them. Kleiman, a native of New York, shared the story of Stephon Marbury, the former Brooklyn basketball prodigy who became an NBA all-star, fell and eventually became a Chinese hoops legend. Last year, Showtime released “Basketball County: In the Water,” which explained how Prince George’s County became a basketball hotbed, from which Durant is the most accomplished talent.