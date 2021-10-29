Other buyers could still end up in control of the club. Y. Michele Kang, Baldwin’s current co-owner, has long been in talks with Baldwin to buy his share. A third potential ownership group made up of current Spirit investors is said to be contemplating an offer, according to one person familiar with the group’s plans.
Spirit players have called for Baldwin to sell the team to Kang, who has been at odds with him over the direction of the Spirit for many months. On multiple occasions, Kang thought she had a deal to purchase Baldwin’s shares, only to see the offer fall through, but her representatives have been involved in ongoing conversations with Baldwin.
Baldwin, a software executive, told investors two weeks ago that he planned to sell the club, saying that, amid the controversy surrounding the team, “I have heard the calls for change.”
Baldwin did not return a message seeking comment. A Spirit spokeswoman declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Boehly did not respond to an email. Kang declined to comment. The people who spoke to The Post did so on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly.
Boehly, a graduate of Bethesda’s Landon School and William & Mary, is chairman and chief executive of Eldridge Industries, a holding company based in Greenwich, Conn. In July, he and business partner Mark Walter acquired a 27 percent stake in the Lakers. Boehly has been a part of the Dodgers’ ownership since 2012 and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks since 2014.
Female Spirit employees described a toxic “old boys’ club” work environment at the Spirit under Baldwin, who also oversaw the hiring of the team’s coach, Richie Burke, despite allegations that the Englishman had treated youth players abusively in the past.
Multiple Spirit players accused Burke of verbal and emotional abuse, leading to his suspension and, after a league investigation, his firing. Larry Best, Baldwin’s chief ally, resigned Friday as president of sporting operations following a Post story detailing nicknames, including “Dumb Broad,” that he assigned to players and staff members.
Ben Olsen, the former D.C. United player and coach, was hired by Baldwin in September as president of club operations.
The NWSL Players Association and the league announced Friday that they had agreed to implement safety measures to protect players. That agreement comes in the wake of allegations against Burke and Paul Riley, whom players accused of sexual coercion and emotional abuse while he coached the Portland Thorns. (Riley was fired by the North Carolina Courage.) The fallout led to commissioner Lisa Baird’s resignation.
“Each of these demands is seen by the players as one step closer to the goal of taking our league back,” said the Spirit’s Tori Huster, president of the NWSLPA.