By the time Harjo was on Winfrey’s show, the mass gesticulation had infested Atlanta’s Major League Baseball stadium, where the home team, decorated in native imagery, was hosting the World Series in Atlanta before a national audience.
But, Harjo explained to Winfrey and her audience, the gesture had absolutely nothing to do with native people.
“The tomahawk chop, that’s a White person’s invention,” Harjo told Winfrey on a program titled “Racism in 1992.” “The ‘boom-boom-boom-boom, boom-boom-boom-boom’ … is just a lack of creativity on the part of movie director musical folks. And ‘woo, woo, woo’ … is just drunken White people coming out of bars at closing time and has nothing to do with Indians.”
Yet upon this week’s return of baseball’s preeminent event to a stadium near Atlanta, where Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday night, the old pastime of America pronounced it learned nothing. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB isn’t troubled by the fans’ antics or the Atlanta team name, and — echoing Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, who once infamously proclaimed he would never change the racist name of his team — said the controversy was closed.
All of which solidified my decision to hate not just the player but the game, too, in this World Series.
The Atlanta-Houston matchup was billed in many corners as the Good Guys vs. the Bad Ones. Who could like the Astros, so many declared, after they were busted for a high-tech cheating scandal over a couple of seasons starting in 2017? Cheating in baseball? Say it ain’t so, steroid users and bat corkers and spit ballers and Bobby Thomson and Black Sox and segregationists.
Instead, I asked: Who could embrace Atlanta during this era of racial reconciliation when the franchise shows no recognition of this moment and also appears to thumb its nose at the mere thought that its behavior could be insensitive?
In a lot of ways, the Atlanta franchise’s couldn’t-care-less stance on its promotion of boorish behavior is part and parcel of how it conducts business. I was reminded of as much last weekend on a visit to Atlanta as its team was closing in on this World Series. A best friend, a lifelong Atlantan and sports fan, shared that he hadn’t been to an Atlanta baseball game in several years — and didn’t plan on attending any in the near future.
“We decided to boycott,” he said of himself and his family.
Their boycott started in 2017, when the team they grew up with, in the city in which they were reared, which was made most famous by Black residents such as Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Andrew Young, Julian Bond, Roslyn Pope, et al., left for some unincorporated area called Cumberland in another antiseptic American suburb, this one named Cobb County.
The move came as a surprise. Atlanta did all manner of things to make the baseball franchise comfortable, first at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1966. It dumped that by 1997 for Turner Field, which was built as Centennial Olympic Stadium for the 1996 Summer Games.
But the baseball team complained there wasn’t enough parking and most of its fans drove. So 10 miles northwest it went. To a confluence of highways. Or as then-chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party Joe Dendy explained at the time: “ … The [transportation] solution is all about moving cars in and around Cobb and surrounding counties from our north and east where most Braves fans travel from and not moving people into Cobb by rail from Atlanta.”
Cobb and the surrounding counties were largely White. The Summerhill neighborhood around Turner Field was overwhelmingly Black. Dendy’s frankness reminded me of the rationalization Calvin Griffith voiced about moving the Senators from Washington to Minneapolis before 1961’s Opening Day. “Black people don’t go to ballgames, but they’ll fill up a rassling ring and put up such a chant it’ll scare you to death,” Griffith told a gathering 17 years later. “We came [to Minnesota] because you’ve got good, hard-working White people here.”
In the wake of the uprising after the murder of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer, the Twins took down the statue of their former owner.
If I was an Atlantan like my friend, I would boycott the Atlanta team, too. The Astros cheated baseball, but Atlanta is cheating people. That it left behind part of its loyal fan base, abandoning diversity for homogeneity under the tale that its move was about parking, is yet another example.
But most disturbing is the club’s continued mocking of Indigenous people. I’m uneasy writing or verbalizing its name. Left shaking my head at what we know now is its culturally appropriated logo. Nauseated by its orchestrated home-field histrionics.
Harjo pointed all of that out around the time she started a legal campaign against the Washington Football Team’s old name. Since then, scores of high schools did the right thing and dropped racially offensive names and imagery. More colleges — such as the University of Illinois — began cleaning up their racially insensitive acts. Just last summer, Cleveland’s baseball team followed the Washington Football Team by scrubbing its racist imagery, changing its name and adopting a logo and moniker that celebrate the city’s history. For helping make that possible, the same baseball commissioner who this week turned a blind eye to Atlanta was honored by the National Congress of American Indians with a leadership award.
But Atlanta remains among the obstinate. With Kansas City’s NFL team. Chicago’s NHL club. Some colleges and universities. About 1,900 high schools.
This, two years after St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley, a Cherokee native of Tahlequah, Okla., expressed after pitching a playoff game in Cobb County — as Atlanta fans waved foam tomahawks — that he would prefer they respect his culture and stop insulting it.
“I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general,” Helsley told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch then. “Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren’t intellectual. They are a lot more than that. It’s not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It’s not. It’s about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and how we’re perceived in that way or used as mascots.”
But Atlanta doesn’t care. Neither does baseball.
Go Astros.